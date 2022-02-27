Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team finishes regular season strong

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Bryce Kropczynski celebrates his third-period goal with Xavier Solomon and Ryan Crombie during their game against Latrobe on Feb. 17 at Kirk Nevin Arena.

The Penn-Trafford hockey team ended the regular season in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League with solid wins over Latrobe and Shaler.

Warriors defeated Latrobe, 5-3, on Feb. 17 as four different players scored.

It was a three-goal second period that rallied the Warriors from a 1-0 deficit.

Scoring goals were Ryan Crombie, Xavier Solomon, Aiden Alberts and Bryce Kropczynski before Albert’s empty netter. Jackson Kerrigan stopped 17 of 20 shots.

Against Shaler, goals by Jack Blank and Josh Goldberg in the first period and a goal by Kropczynski in the second period backed the solid goaltending of Kerrigan.

The Warriors won their final four games and finished second in the East Division with a 15-4 record for 30 points. Franklin Regional finished first and Armstrong finished third with 29 points.

The team now awaits the playoff pairings.

DeSantis wins title

Penn-Trafford junior high wrestling team placed sixth at the WPIAL tournament Feb. 19 at Norwin.

The Warriors finished with 121.5 points, behind Connellsville (255), Norwin (181.5), Kiski Area (145), North Allegheny (137) and McGuffey (126.5).

Luke DeSantis was the Warriors’ only champion. He won the 103-pound weight class.

The Warriors had four other placewinners. Parker Guy (172) placed third, Dylan Bennett (96) was fourth, Logan Matrisch (124) was fourth and Jake Long (89) was seventh.

At the Keystone State Junior High Southwest qualifier Feb. 22 at the Monroeville Convention Center, the Warriors had two placewinners.

Guy (167) placed second and Matrisch (124) placed fifth.

