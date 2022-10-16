Penn-Trafford notebook: Junior runner takes 2nd at WCAA cross country meet

Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Amelia Barilla takes second in the girls WCCA cross country championships Oct. 12 at Westmoreland County Community College.

There was no holding back by Penn-Trafford junior Amelia Barilla at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association girls cross country championships on Oct. 12.

Barilla knew if she wanted to win the title at Westmoreland County Community College, she had to keep pace with Kiski Area junior Eliza Miller, and for most of the race, she did.

She actually took the lead during the second mile before Miller, the 2021 champion, found another gear during the final 800 meters to pull away for the win.

Still, Barilla was satisfied with her second-place performance. Miller ran an 18:18.6 and Barilla an 18:33.6, bettering her time from 2021 by nearly a minute.

“I wasn’t holding back,” Barilla said. “I went for it. I fell off at the end, but I’m pleased with how I ran.

“I went out hard, and I wanted to stay in her hip pocket. I was able to stay with her for a while. It was a learning experience, and it preps me for the rest of the season.”

Barilla has had a solid season for the Warriors. She said she’s won more of the triangular meets and has run well in other invitationals.

“The goal is to qualify for states,” Barilla said. “I just have to keep working hard and getting faster.”

Penn-Trafford finished sixth overall in the girls race behind Norwin, Hempfield, Latrobe, Kiski Area and Greensburg Salem.

The others to score points were Rachel Ambrose (25th), Lily Gaal (28th), Victoria Davis (35th), Carena Whipkey (61st) and Allison Huffman (73rd).

The Penn-Trafford boys finished seventh behind Hempfield, Norwin, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Franklin Regional and Greensburg Salem.

James McGhee won a medal, finishing sixth.

The other finishers included Jackery Zigarovich (24th), Alex Otto (45th), John Premozic (53rd) and Jacob Dormire (56th). Kaj Colby (61st) and Noah Geary (62nd) also ran.

PT boys golfers fall short

The Penn-Trafford boys golf team saw its season come to an end in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Golf Championship at Duck Hollow Golf Course near Uniontown on Oct. 11.

The Warriors (424) placed fifth behind Peters Township (396), Mars (401), Moon (408) and Shaler (423).

Junior Nick Turowski, who finished second at the WPIAL Class 3A individual championship, led the way with a 75.

The others competing were senior Colt Kaminski (88) and juniors David Newsome (87), Braedy Mastine (85), Bryce Williams (89) and Patton Graziano (96).

PT girls’ place 6th

The Penn-Trafford girls golf team finished sixth in the WPIAL Class 3A team golf championship Oct. 13 at Cedarbrook Golf Course near Belle Vernon.

The Warriors finished with a 396. Peters Township won with a 328.

Junior Antolena Damico led the way with a 94 and junior Saylor Kaminski had a 98. Makayla Damico finished with a 101 and Erin Driscoll a 103.

Field hockey clinches

The Penn-Trafford field hockey team clinched the Class 2A section title with a 6-1 win against Upper St. Clair on Oct. 12 and a 3-0 win against Latrobe on Oct. 10.

Penn-Trafford got five unassisted goals from junior Ava Hershberger against USC. Megan McBarron opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a pass from Ella Morocco.

Hershberger added three more goals against Latrobe and Morocco added three assists.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

