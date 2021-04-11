Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors fall to Baldwin in PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ben Chen celebrates his goal next to Latrobe goalie Logan Byrd during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

Penn-Trafford saw its hockey season end last week with a quarterfinal-round loss in the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs.

The Warriors dropped a 4-1 decision to Baldwin.

After Carson Kress gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead in the second period, the Warriors evened the score with an even strength goal by Ryan Crombie. Xavier Solomon assisted on the goal.

But Baldwin scored three goals in the final period, getting a goal by Keith Reed 20 seconds into the period. Dylan Belak added a goal midway through and Kress scored an empty net goal.

Penn-Trafford goaltender Jackson Kerrigan stopped 31 of 34 shots.

The Warriors (10-6-2) finished the regular season by winning four of their final five games, including three straight, to earn a spot in the postseason. They concluded the regular season April 1 by defeating Shaler, 6-1.

Slow starts for lacrosse teams

The Penn-Trafford boys and girls lacrosse teams have struggled to open the season.

The boys are 0-3 with losses against Pine-Richland (16-6), Indiana (15-11) and Canon-McMillan (7-5).

The girls are 1-2 with a win against Baldwin (14-8), but losses to Upper St. Clair (20-2) and Peters Township (15-1).

The boys have upcoming contests at Knoch (April 16), at Upper St. Clair (April 20) and at home against Peters Township (April 22).

The girls host Norwin (April 15), play at Hempfield (April 19) and at Bethe Park (April 20).

Allen places second

Penn-Trafford’s Gianna Allen placed second in the Pennsylvania Junior Olympic state tournament in the 9-10 age group at 63 pounds.

After she pinned Crestwood’s Emmersyn Seltzer in 37 seconds in the quarterfinals, she pinned Philadelphia’s Sanaa Rahming in 34 seconds in the semifinals.

But in the finals, she was pinned by Valley View’s Riley Karwowski in 40 seconds.

Penn-Trafford had no boys wrestlers compete in the tournament.

On campus

• Mt. Aloysius junior Lydia DeFazio, a Penn-Trafford grad, is hitting .350 with three doubles and seven RBIs through six games for the Mounties (2-3-1). DeFazio was named the AMCC Preseason Player of the Year.

• Otterbein senior first baseman Hannah Dobrinick, a Penn-Trafford alum, is leading the Cardinals with a .431 batting average and also has four home runs, 13 RBIs and 14 runs. She went 3 for 4 in a 7-6 loss to Baldwin Wallace.

• Penn junior center fielder Emma Nedley (Penn-Trafford) went 3 for 6 with four RBIs across two games against St. Joseph’s. She hit a three-run homer and singled in a 7-1 Penn win.

