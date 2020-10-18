Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors golfers come up short in semifinals

Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski shot 71 at the WPIAL Class AAA team semifinals.

Penn-Trafford senior Alex Turowski shot a 1-under par 71 at the WPIAL Class AAA team semifinals, but it wasn’t enough help the team advance to the WPIAL team championship Oct. 15.

The Warriors finished fourth, and the top three teams advanced. They had a score of 414 behind Central Catholic (384), Franklin Regional (385) and Peters Township (401).

Only Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti and Carter Pitcairn shot lower than Alex Turowski, each shooting a 2-under par 70.

Others scoring for the Warriors were Josh Kapcin (83), Nick Turowski (84), Chase Crissman (84) and Antonio Damico (92).

Poor start costs Barber

Penn-Trafford senior Lauren Barber missed advancing to the PIAA girls golf championship by placing 11th with a 94 at the WPIAL championship Oct. 8 at Oakmont Country Club.

A rough front nine cost Barber, who missed the cut by three strokes. Only the top five finishers advanced to the PIAA event.

Barber shot a 52 on the front nine, but bounced back by shooting a 6-over 42 on the back nine.

Short stoppage

Penn-Trafford athletics were put on hold for five days because of the coronavirus earlier this month.

Teams returned to action Oct. 14.

Penn-Trafford’s first-place football showdown in the Class 5A Big East Conference against Gateway was canceled and will not be made up.

Big week for volleyball

Penn-Trafford girls volleyball (4-3) has a big week ahead after the coronavirus forced the postponement and rescheduling of section games.

The Warriors were to face Latrobe on Oct. 19, Hempfield on Oct. 20, Norwin on Oct. 22 and Gateway on Oct. 24.

Latrobe defeated Penn-Trafford, 3-2, in the first meeting in a match that coach Jim Schall felt his team let slip away.

Winter sports registration

Registration for winter sports at Penn-Trafford is underway.

Parents can visit www.familyid.com/penn-trafford-athletics, and register for athletic physicals, which will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Physical times will be spaced out accordingly. The cost is $15.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

