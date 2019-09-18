Penn-Trafford softball honored by state House of Representatives

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 5:59 PM

Submitted The Penn-Trafford softball team was honored for its state championship Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the state House of Representatives.

Penn-Trafford, the floor is yours.

The Warriors softball team was honored Wednesday at the state House of Representatives in Harrisburg for winning a PIAA Class 5A championship in June.

The team had a guided tour of the building and received a proclamation.

“It’s always pretty cool to have people make such a big deal of our girls’ accomplishment,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “(State Rep.) George Dunbar and chief of staff Brian Rasel, as well as Senator Kim Ward, really rolled out the red carpet for us.”

The visit to the capitol was delayed because many Penn-Trafford players and coaches participate in summer travel softball.

The Warriors (23-2) defeated Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-3, to win the title at Penn State. It was the first state team title in school history, boys or girls sports included.

Penn-Trafford will return quite a few players from its title-winning group.

“I only hope that our girls want to do it again,” Little said of the visit to Harrisburg.

The Warriors’ pageantry is not finished. They are scheduled to serve as grand marshals of the annual Penn Township Fall Festival on Saturday.

The Warriors received championship rings earlier in the school year.

