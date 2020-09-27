Penn-Trafford’s Barber advances to WPIAL girls golf championship

Sunday, September 27, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber plays against Franklin Regional on Sept. 17 at Murrysville Golf Club.

Lauren Barber took top honors at the WPIAL Class AAA Section 3 girls golf qualifier at Murrysville Golf Club on Sept. 23.

Barber shot a 7-over 81 to breeze to the title.

She was among seven girls from the section to advance to the WPIAL individual championship set for Oct. 8 at Oakmont Country Club.

Schlessinger scores 6

When Penn-Trafford defeated Woodland Hills, 9-2, in a boys soccer match Sept. 22, Nathan Schlessinger had a game to remember.

The junior scored six goals to lead the way. Joe Whipkey added two goals for the Warriors.

Schlessinger also is the kicker for the football team. He booted nine extra points in the first two games, and most of his kickoffs end up in the end zone.

Warriors field hockey perfect

Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team is off to a perfect 4-0 start.

The Warriors used two goals from Ava Hershberger and two assists from Ally Doran to defeat Fox Chapel, 3-1, on Sept. 21.

Maddy Keenan opened the scoring by banging home a rebound in the first quarter.

Turowski brothers advance

Freshman Nick Turowski and senior Alex Turowski, brothers on the Penn-Trafford boys golf team, advanced to the WPIAL individual semifinals by placing 1-2 in the Section 1-AAA qualifier at Greensburg Country Club on Sept. 21.

Nick Turowski shot a 4-over par 74, and Alex Turowski a 7-over 77.

They advanced to the semifinals at Indiana Country Club.

The Class AAA boys championship was moved from Nemacolin Country Club to South Hills Country Club and will be held Oct. 6.

The Penn-Trafford boys team remained in the hunt for a playoff berth despite two losses to Norwin.

Senior Josh Kapcin shot a 34 to lead the Warriors to a victory against Armstrong, 189-204, to reverse a loss to the River Hawks earlier this season.

Nick Turowski had a 35 and Alex Turowski a 36 for the Warriors.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

