Penn-Trafford’s Hayden Coy following in brothers’ footsteps

By:

Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hayden Coy is a freshman member of the 2020-21 wrestling team at Penn-Trafford.

When part of a successful wrestling family, there is plenty of advice to go around.

Penn-Trafford freshman Hayden Coy gets it if he wants it or not. Usually, the youngest of the Coys doesn’t mind the tips from brothers Cam and Nick.

“We talk almost every day,” Hayden Coy said before competing in a nonsection match against Mt. Pleasant last week. “They tell me what I did well and tell me what I can do better.”

He also said when they are home, they work out in the wrestling room in their basement.

Cam Coy, a 2017 Penn-Trafford graduate, was a three-time PIAA and WPIAL champion. Nick Coy, a 2019 Penn-Trafford grad, was a WPIAL champion and two-time PIAA placewinner. Both are wrestling at Virginia.

Hayden wants to follow in his brothers’ footsteps.

The freshman is 9-5 following his hard-fought 2-1 win against Mt. Pleasant freshman Greg Shaulis. It was his fourth consecutive win at 120 pounds.

“He’s probably the hardest worker of the brothers,” Penn-Trafford coach A.J. Brentzel said. “He’s different than his brothers. He’s really a super hard worker.

“His brother Cameron had tons of talent. He puts the time in and puts the effort in, and it is showing. It may not be right away, but eventually he’ll be making a lot of noise.”

Penn-Trafford competed in the North Allegheny Duals on Jan. 30 and will compete in the Westmoreland County tournament Friday and Saturday (Feb. 5 and 6) at Kiski Area.

Hayden is looking forward to the battles ahead as he attempts to win a WPIAL title and place at the state tournament.

He’ll be competing at 120 pounds the rest of the season and will face numerous top wrestlers in WPIAL competition. Franklin Regional senior Carter Dibert is ranked No. 1, Waynesburg’s Mac Church is No. 2 and North Allegheny’s Dylan Coy, not related, is No. 3.

Hayden knows he’s trying to fill big shoes, but he said he’s trying to be the best wrestler he can be.

“I have to keep working hard every day,” Hayden said. “I’m making a big jump from middle school to high school. It’s fun to be on the high school team. There is better competition and more fun.”

Brentzel said while he expects big things from Hayden, there are still things he needs to work on.

“Finishing,” Brentzel said. “He’s allowed some late points in matches and that could come back and hurt him. It’s something he can’t allow.”

The Coys aren’t the only family of Penn-Trafford wrestlers to have success on the mat.

Sophomore Boaz Chishko has two older brothers — Solomon and Job — to whom he looks for advice. But Boaz is out for the season with an elbow injury, according to Brentzel. Solomon was a four-time WPIAL champion and two-time PIAA champion. Job was a four-time PIAA qualifier and two-time placewinner.

Tags: Penn-Trafford