Penn-Trafford’s Hohman continues to show improvement after reaching PIAA podium

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Penn-Trafford junior Troy Hohman finished the 2021 season with a PIAA medal.

It wasn’t quite the medal he wanted. He’ll look for golden one during his senior season.

Hohman (26-6, 68-30) finished fourth at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships March 13 by going 2-2 in the tournament. He lost to Latrobe sophomore Vinny Kilkeary in the third-place match at 113 pounds.

It was the third time this season he fell to his club workout partner.

“I’m pretty happy with a fourth-place medal,” Hohman said. “I feel I wrestled decent, but I feel I could have wrestled better. I wish I would have faced Vinny in the finals and not the third-place match.”

It was the second time Hohman had qualified for the state tournament. He just missed placing in 2020.

Hohman was the Section 1 champion and a WPIAL runner-up. He earned a PIAA berth by placing fourth at the PIAA West Super Region. Three of his six losses were to Kilkeary. The other three came against state placewinners, including PIAA champion Jacob Van Dee of Erie Cathedral Prep.

“I just wanted to improve over last year and I did,” Hohman said. “I’m going to wrestle a lot of freestyle over the summer and wrestle in some national tournaments.”

During the first two weekends of March, Hohman went 4-4.

He dropped a 16-5 decision to Manheim Township freshman Kamdyn Williams in the opening round of the West Super Region at Altoona. He bounced back to defeat Waynesburg freshman Joe Simon, 10-4, and Mifflin County freshman Nic Allison, 5-1, and then fell to eventual PIAA champion Van Dee, 10-6.

At Hershey, he fell to eventual finalist Zach Jacaruso of Delaware Valley, 6-3. He then rallied with two sudden victory wins in overtime: 5-3 over Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler and 2-0 over Cael McIntyre of Bethlehem Catholic.

He then fell to Kilkeary, 5-0.

And don’t expect him to duck Kilkeary and the other returning placewinners in future tournaments.

“It’s always fun to wrestle Vinny,” Hohman said. “Wrestling him makes you better.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

