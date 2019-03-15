Penn-Trafford’s Kalik takes 9th at PIAA Class AAA diving championships

By: Michael Love

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 4:05 PM

Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Paige Kalik

WPIAL diving champion Paige Kalik, a senior from Penn-Trafford, led the WPIAL contingent with a ninth-place finish at Friday’s PIAA Class AAA competition.

Kalik was 17th after the first round of five dives before moving up to 10th heading into the final round.

She ended the event with 401.10 points, 6.85 points away from eighth and the medals podium.

“It wasn’t the best day for me,” Kalik said. “I did have a good comeback, so I was happy with that. But the first five dives were really rough. That was a little disappointing.”

Kalik, sixth at states last year, said she wants to look at the big picture of her high school career, which includes back-to-back WPIAL crowns.

She will dive in college at Akron.

Seneca Valley’s MacKenzie Clark (12th) and North Allegheny’s Maya Ennis (13th) also dove in the finals from the WPIAL.

North Penn divers claimed the top four spots. Paige Burrell led the way with 492.20 points for her third straight state crown. The point total was the most in her three runs to the title.

Tags: North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley