Penn-Trafford’s Kiley Dugan named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 4:33 PM

Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the year

Kiley Dugan

Sr., MF, Penn-Trafford

In the annals of Penn-Trafford girls soccer, Kiley Dugan will likely be remembered for her golden goal in the 2017 WPIAL Class 4A championship. The rousing overtime header allowed Penn-Trafford to skirt around rival Norwin, 2-1, and celebrate its first title since 2003.

“It’s my favorite Kiley memory,” Warriors coach Jackie Bartko said.

Dugan, however, meant a lot more to the program than that one shining moment. The senior midfielder helped lead the team back to the postseason, scoring a team-best 18 goals and handing out eight assists this season for the Warriors (12-5).

In addition to being the only player from Westmoreland County to earn all-state recognition, Dugan also is the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Norwin senior Maddy Genicola, Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Tatum Gretz, and junior forward Justine Appolonia of Yough also were considered.

Dugan is a Valparaiso recruit and signed her letter of intent with the Crusaders on Nov. 14. Valpo went decades without a mascot; Dugan helped give Penn-Trafford’s offense an identity with her quickness and poise in the heart of the Warriors’ attack.

“Kiley is a driven, hard-working player with great control of the ball,” Bartko said. “She stepped up when we needed her and was a leader on and off the field.”

Dugan, also an all-section and All-WPIAL pick, took some time for a postseason Q&A:

You had a productive high school career. What will you remember most about your four years with the program?

Obviously, winning the WPIAL will always be one of my best high school memories, but other than that I really enjoyed the chance to play with my best friends in front of the whole community.

What was your fondest memory from this season?

Honestly, playing against Seneca Valley. We had a tough loss, but it was one of the best games we played as a team the whole season. They were so good and the girls were so nice; it was just really fun to play against them.

What was missing this year as the team tried for a WPIAL repeat?

We had such a small roster. We started with only 25 girls and as the season went on we lost a few to injuries. It was very hard playing with such a small bench.

How many times did you rewatch your goal from last year’s WPIAL final?

A lot. People are always bringing it up and saying how that entire game was just so fun to watch. Even my college coach asked me to send him that clip not that long ago.

How do you want Penn-Trafford fans to remember you?

Not only as a player on the 2017 WPIAL championship team, but also as a good teammate and hard worker who always played with heart.

What type of role do you anticipate having at Valparaiso?

I’ll most likely be on the attacking side of the field, and my coach has made it quite clear that he wants me to be a goal scorer and that I need to shoot the ball more, so that’s definitely something I’ll be working on over the next eight months.

What is your favorite thing about Valparaiso and what made you choose it?

The first time I talked to the head coach he told me that the two most exciting memories I would have with him were the day I called to verbally commit and the day I called years after I graduated to tell him I finally got that job I always wanted. I really thought about this, and he made it clear that my four years at Valpo would be about more than just soccer. I then stepped on campus and immediately knew it was the right place for me.

What will you miss most about high school soccer?

There wasn’t a whole lot of pressure or stress. It was just a few months where I got to play the sport I loved with some of my best friends.

What is your favorite pro soccer player and team?

Cristiano Ronaldo … FC Barcelona.

What’s the most wanted soccer item on your Christmas wish list?

New cleats.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie?

“Elf,” obviously.

What’s the best advice coach Jackie Bartko gave you?

She was always reminding us to stay calm and play our game. When we played how we knew we could, it was very hard to beat us.

All-stars

Gianna Appolonia, Jr., MF, Yough

All-WPIAL pick had eight assists and a goal for the Cougars as a defensive-minded midfielder.

Justine Appolonia, Jr., F, Yough

Led Yough with 31 goals and 18 assists. Was an all-section and All-WPIAL selection for a third time.

Eva Frankovic, Jr., D, Norwin

Dual-threat player for a balanced Knights team was named all-section and All-WPIAL. Pitt commit had three goals and a pair of assists.

Maddy Genicola, Sr., D, Norwin

Duquesne recruit powered the Knights’ defense, which posted nine shutouts. Named to all-section and All-WPIAL teams.

Lexi Gray, Sr., MF, Norwin

Scored 14 goals for the Knights, who reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals. Bucknell track recruit was All-WPIAL pick.

Tatum Gretz, Fr., MF, Greensburg C.C.

Emerging talent scored team-high 30 goals for Centurions, who reached WPIAL semis. Received All-WPIAL honors.

Jordan Lawrence, Sr., F, Penn-Trafford

All-WPIAL pick helped defending WPIAL champions return to playoffs. Scored 15 goals and delivered 10 assists.

Mia Lynn, Sr., F, Ligonier Valley

Scored 20 goals for Rams to push career total to 61. All-Heritage Conference pick also finished four-year run with 38 assists.

Sarah Nguyen, Jr., MF, Penn-Trafford

Received All-WPIAL recognition after producing 13 assists and scoring four goals for the Warriors.

Brenna Springer, Jr., MF, Greensburg C.C.

Key offensive weapon for Centurions, scored 10 goals and distributed 20 assists. Named to All-WPIAL team.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

