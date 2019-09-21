Percise Colon leads big-play attack as North Allegheny defeats Mt. Lebanon, 40-14

By:

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Percise Colon eludes Mt. Lebanon’s Jack Sullivan en route to a first quarter touchdown Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Percise Colon celebrates his first quarter touchdown with Ben Petschke (11) and Brayden Prekop against Mt. Lebanon Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Luke Colella scores past Mt. Lebanon’s Brodie Campbell during the third quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones eludes North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Allegheny student section gets hyped at the start of the Tigers’ game against Mt. Lebanon Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Brayden Prekop sacks Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Percise Colon intercepts a pass over Mt. Lebanon’s Mason Ventrone during the second quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny head coach Art Walker Jr. greets Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko at midfield before their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Brayden Prekop returns the opening kick-off 75 yards for a touchdown past Mt. Lebanon’s Noah Bhuta Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Luke Colella carries for a touchdown past Mt. Lebanon defenders during the third quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones hurdles North Allegheny’s Justus Gildon (2) and Luke Colella en route to a touchdown during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Mason Ventrone makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown next to North Allegheny’s Percise Colon during the third quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny head coach Art Walker Jr. reacts after an errant whistle stopped play during the second quarter against Mt. Lebanon Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Amosis Porter Jr. tackles Mt. Lebanon’s Visawn Pennix for a loss Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Ben Petschke throws a pass during the third quarter against Mt. Lebanon Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless. Previous Next

Percise Colon rushed for 150 yards and two first-half touchdowns Friday night as No. 2 North Allegheny defeated No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 40-14, at Newman Stadium.

North Allegheny’s Brayden Prekop returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, one of four long scores by the Tigers (5-0, 4-0), who remained in first place in WPIAL Class 6A.

NA twice had one-play scoring drives.

Colon scored on runs of 69 and 24 yards on 15 carries. Luke Colella added a 69-yard touchdown in the third to lead 26-14. Nate Hoke and Kolin Dinkins added fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Joey Daniels threw two first-half touchdowns for Mt. Lebanon (3-2, 3-1), a 29-yarder to Evan Jones and a 36-yarder to Mason Ventrone. The Blue Devils, who led 7-6 early, trailed 19-14 at half.

This story will be updated.

Check out an archived broadcast of this game on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny