Percise Colon leads big-play attack as North Allegheny defeats Mt. Lebanon, 40-14
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, September 20, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Percise Colon rushed for 150 yards and two first-half touchdowns Friday night as No. 2 North Allegheny defeated No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 40-14, at Newman Stadium.
North Allegheny’s Brayden Prekop returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, one of four long scores by the Tigers (5-0, 4-0), who remained in first place in WPIAL Class 6A.
NA twice had one-play scoring drives.
Colon scored on runs of 69 and 24 yards on 15 carries. Luke Colella added a 69-yard touchdown in the third to lead 26-14. Nate Hoke and Kolin Dinkins added fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Joey Daniels threw two first-half touchdowns for Mt. Lebanon (3-2, 3-1), a 29-yarder to Evan Jones and a 36-yarder to Mason Ventrone. The Blue Devils, who led 7-6 early, trailed 19-14 at half.
