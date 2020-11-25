Perennial PIAA powers clash when Jeannette, Steelton-Highspire meet for Class A title

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Roberto Smith (5) runs the ball against in a playoff game against Rochester.

Two of the winningest teams in the state will play for the PIAA Class A title on Friday.

Steelton-Highspire has 772 victories, according to the PennLive.com and Dr. Roger Saylor’s records, and the WPIAL’s No. 1 team Jeannette, with 766, will square off at 11 a.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.

The schools have each won two PIAA titles — Jeannette in Class A in 2017 and Class AA in 2007 and Steelton-Highspire in Class A in 2007 and 2008.

Both teams are very similar with explosive offenses and aggressive defenses.

The unfortunate thing about the game is a potential battle between two of the top freshmen quarterbacks in the state won’t materialize.

Jeannette’s Brad Birch has thrown for 1,676 yards and 28 touchdowns, but he’s nursing a left foot injury and is doubtful for the game. Steelton-Highspire’s Alex Erby, the coach’s son, has thrown for 2,308 yards and 31 touchdowns.

“I would have liked to see that matchup,” Steelton-Highspire coach Andrew Erby said. “But the other kid they put in is pretty good, and in fact, even better in some aspects of his game.”

If Birch can’t go, senior Roberto Smith Jr., who played running back most of the season, will get his second start under center. Smith completed 6 of 14 passes for 278 yards against Reynolds. He’s rushed for 780 yards this season and scored 21 touchdowns.

Hall said he was impressed with how Smith Jr. handled himself in the semifinals.

“I knew he’d handle it well,” Hall said. “Ryan (Reitz) did a good job preparing him for the game. The more time he gets in the position, the better he’ll be.”

Hall said is hoping senior Toby Cline and sophomore Noah Sanders will be available after sitting out last week’s game. Cline is the team’s second-leading receiver and Sanders was his backup.

“Steelton-Highspire has a lot of talented players,” Hall said. “They have a safety/wide receiver (Mehki Flowers) who has offers from Penn State and Pitt, and its freshman quarterback has talented receivers. They are athletic and have a decent-size line. We’re a mirror image of each other.”

The Steamrollers, who are averaging 37.8 points per game, had to rally late to defeat Old Forge (39-26) and Bishop Guilfoyle (16-14) in the playoffs. They are allowing 21 points per game.

“Jeannette’s well coached and has a lot of tradition,” Andrew Erby said. “They’ll be the best team we’ll face this season. I’d think they’d be the favorite because they’ve been there recently.

“It’s been a difficult season because of the pandemic. We weren’t able to have much of a preseason. I think we’ve overachieved.”

Erby’s son has a talented group of receivers headlined by Flowers, who has 56 catches for 940 yards. Senior Damein Hammonds has 41 catches for 677 yards.

Steelton-Highspire has a strong running game with senior Odell Greene, who transferred from neighboring Middletown following his sophomore season, leading the way with 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Our defense will be tested again,” Hall said. “I’m sure our coaches will come up with a game plan to slow them down.”

Jeannette’s defense forced three turnovers against Reynolds. Brett Birch picked off two passes and sophomore Braydon Pen picked up a fumble and raced 38 yards for a score.

The Jayhawks defense and special teams have recorded 13 touchdowns this season.

“It feels good to get back there and felt great to win,” senior James Sanders said. “The journey there was great. The seniors want to bring back another title.”

It will be an historic battle no matter who wins.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

