Peters Township doubles tandem claims PIAA championship

Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 7:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Marra Bruce returns a serve next to Kat Wang during the WPIAL Class AAA doubles championship match against Latrobe Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Kat Wang sealed the WPIAL 3A team championship with a victory against Fox Chapel’s Carissa Sheppard October 17, 2019 at Alpha tennis club. Previous Next

Peters Township’s Kat Wang and Marra Bruce claimed the PIAA Class AAA doubles tennis title Saturday afternoon after defeating Radnor’s Kanon Ciarrocchi and Lucy Hederick, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, at Hershey Racquet Club.

Wang and Bruce advanced to the finals by beating Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds of Manheim Township, 6-3, 6-4. Wang, a sophomore, and Bruce, a freshman, also captured the WPIAL championship last month.

• After leading Fox Chapel to the PIAA Class AAA girls tennis team championship, WPIAL singles champion Charlotte James came up just short of winning the individual state title, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Amelia Honer of Council Rock North in the PIAA final Saturday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club. James won earlier in the day by defeating Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-1, after winning both of her matches on Friday by scores of 6-2, 6-0. Honer beat Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch, 6-3, 6-3, in her semifinal match. Yauch claimed third place with the consolation win against Rabatin.

