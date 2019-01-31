Peters Township girls move to top of Trib 10 power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 8:24 PM

Every Wednesday during the 2018-19 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings during the WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m.

Then, after the show, the Trib 10 is posted at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the ranking for the Week of Jan. 28. Overall records are through Tuesday’s games.

BOYS TRIB 10

1. Mars Fightin’ Planets (18-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Moon Tigers (18-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. Latrobe Wildcats (15-2)

(Last Week 3)

4. Pine-Richland Rams (16-2)

(Last Week 4)

5. Penn Hills Indians (16-3)

(Last Week 5)

6. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (16-2)

(Last Week 6)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (17-1)

(Last Week 7)

8. Lincoln Park Leopards (15-2)

(Last Week 10)

9. North Catholic Trojans (14-3)

(Last Week NR)

10. Butler Golden Tornado (12-3)

(Last Week 8)

Out: Seton LaSalle Rebels

GIRLS TRIB 10

1. Peters Township Indians (17-0)

(Last Week 2)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts (19-0)

(Last Week 3)

3. Norwin Knights (17-1)

(Last Week 6)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (17-1)

(Last Week 1)

5. North Catholic Trojans (16-1)

(Last Week 4)

6. Bishop Canevin Crusaders (16-2)

(Last Week 7)

7. Bethel Park Black Hawks (15-2)

(Last Week 5)

8. Blackhawk Cougars (14-2)

(Last Week 8)

9. Central Valley Warriors (15-1)

(Last Week 9)

10. Oakland Catholic Eagles (16-2)

(Last Week 10)

Out: none

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Blackhawk, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Latrobe, Lincoln Park, Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Peters Township