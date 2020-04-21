Peters Township hires new coaches for boys, girls basketball teams

Monday, April 20, 2020 | 10:25 PM

Former Baldwin coach Joe Urmann was hired as Peters Townships’ new boys basketball coach.

Peters Township filled two vacant coaching jobs Monday night by hiring Joe Urmann to lead the boys basketball team and Bob Miles to lead the girls.

Urmann coached the Baldwin boys for seven seasons from 2011-18 and was previously an assistant at Mt. Lebanon for four. His Baldwin teams went 70-86, reached the WPIAL playoffs twice and earned him a section coach of the year award in 2016-17.

He works as a teacher at Mt. Lebanon.

“With Joe’s positive character and personality, ability to teach skill development for our players, and knowledge of the game, we feel he will be a great fit at Peters Township,” athletic director Brian Geyer said

Urmann replaces Gary Goga, who resigned in February after 15 seasons.

Miles coached 21 seasons combined at Trinity (2012-19) and Fort Cherry (1998-2012). His teams went 123-56 in seven seasons at Trinity while reaching both the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs six times. The Hillers were the state runners-up in 2017, but the school board decided to open his position to applicants in August 2019.

A retired Trinity teacher, Miles served last season as an assistant at Peters Township.

“With two decades plus of head coaching experience, we are very excited to have Bob lead our girls basketball program,” Geyer said. “Bob is held in high regard for his basketball knowledge, positive leadership skills and his defensive-minded approach to basketball. Bob will be a great fit at Peters Township, as seen over the past season.”

Miles replaces Burt Kendall, who resigned in February.

