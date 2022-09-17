Peters Township overcomes 5 turnovers to defeat South Fayette in Allegheny Six opener
By:
Friday, September 16, 2022 | 11:03 PM
Peters Township freshman Reston Lehman scored his first two career touchdowns a minute apart Friday night, one to tie and one to take the lead as the Indians defeated South Fayette, 42-28, in an Allegheny Six opener filled with unpredictable moments.
South Fayette (2-2, 0-1) intercepted four passes, returned one for a touchdown and recovered a fumble that led to another score, yet Peters Township (4-0, 1-0) still won.
Indians quarterback Chris Cibrone endured the five turnovers, yet passed for 296 yards, two touchdowns and added two rushing scores in the fourth quarter. Running back Richie Woods rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and wide receiver Brendan McCullough had 147 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.
Still, Lehman had maybe the biggest plays.
A 35-yard pass from Cibrone to Lehman forced a 21-21 tie in the third, but that tie lasted for only a minute. Lehman, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound tight end and outside linebacker, scooped up a fumble forced by teammate Nick Courie and returned it 15 yards for a 28-21 lead with about 2 minutes left in the quarter.
Peters Township never trailed again.
The Indians leaned on Woods in the fourth. The senior scored a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter but had 115 yards in the fourth alone. His carries set up two late touchdowns for Cibrone on runs of three and nine yards.
South Fayette’s Nate Deanes had three interceptions and scored twice on offense. His 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth cut Peters Township’s lead to 35-28 with about 7 minutes left.
Spence Hondru had the Lions’ fourth interception, a second-quarter pick he returned 90 yards for a touchdown.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Peters Township, South Fayette
More High School Football• 2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 3
• WPIAL Class A football roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin rolls past Burgettstown
• WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Riverside rallies past Mohawk in MAC showdown
• WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley to victory
• WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe