Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon announces Penn State offer
Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 11:45 PM
Add Penn State’s James Franklin to the growing list of college football coaches hoping to recruit Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety announced a scholarship offer Saturday from the Nittany Lions, his seventh new offer in the past nine days. The Penn State offer came a little more than a week after McMillon also added Notre Dame, making him one of the hottest recruits from the WPIAL’s 2021 graduating class.
His list now includes more than two dozen schools.
McMillon also announced Virginia Tech, Louisville, Northwestern, Virginia and Harvard since Feb. 10.
His recruiting stock has risen steadily since helping Peters Township reach the WPIAL Class 5A finals last fall. He received a Pitt offer Nov. 15, and also lists Power 5 options from West Virginia, Michigan, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Purdue.
