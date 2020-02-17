Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon announces Penn State offer

By:

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Donovan McMillon blocks a punt by Bethel Park’s Austin Cortopassi during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.

Add Penn State’s James Franklin to the growing list of college football coaches hoping to recruit Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety announced a scholarship offer Saturday from the Nittany Lions, his seventh new offer in the past nine days. The Penn State offer came a little more than a week after McMillon also added Notre Dame, making him one of the hottest recruits from the WPIAL’s 2021 graduating class.

His list now includes more than two dozen schools.

McMillon also announced Virginia Tech, Louisville, Northwestern, Virginia and Harvard since Feb. 10.

His recruiting stock has risen steadily since helping Peters Township reach the WPIAL Class 5A finals last fall. He received a Pitt offer Nov. 15, and also lists Power 5 options from West Virginia, Michigan, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Purdue.

@CoachSattUofL, @Coach_Dennison and the Louisville staff @UofLFootball just offered. Thank you for the chance to play in the HOUSE that Lamar Jackson built. Go Cardinals! ????⬛️ pic.twitter.com/bH388urtbU — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) February 11, 2020

Hokie Nation came in strong tonight bringing great news all the way from Blacksburg. @CoachFuente, @coach_ham, and the Virginia Tech staff @HokiesFB just offered! Thank you for the opportunity! ???? @lino_lupinetti pic.twitter.com/Q7fbbeerwp — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) February 11, 2020

@coachfitz51, @Coach_McGarigle, and the Northwestern University staff @NUFBFamily offered me a chance to compete in the Windy City. Thank you for the opportunity. ????⚪️ #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/DESQ7aJQPb — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) February 11, 2020

I’m very honored to announce that @CoachTimMurphy and his staff extended me an offer to become a student athlete for the prestigious Harvard University. Thank you for the opportunity to represent such a storied academic institution! @Coach_Poppe @HarvardFootball ????⬜️ pic.twitter.com/d4NjQYuhzi — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) February 12, 2020