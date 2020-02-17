Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon announces Penn State offer

By:
Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 11:45 PM

Add Penn State’s James Franklin to the growing list of college football coaches hoping to recruit Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety announced a scholarship offer Saturday from the Nittany Lions, his seventh new offer in the past nine days. The Penn State offer came a little more than a week after McMillon also added Notre Dame, making him one of the hottest recruits from the WPIAL’s 2021 graduating class.

His list now includes more than two dozen schools.

McMillon also announced Virginia Tech, Louisville, Northwestern, Virginia and Harvard since Feb. 10.

His recruiting stock has risen steadily since helping Peters Township reach the WPIAL Class 5A finals last fall. He received a Pitt offer Nov. 15, and also lists Power 5 options from West Virginia, Michigan, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Purdue.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Football

North Allegheny junior Khalil Dinkins adds Penn State offer
Penn Hills standouts Snell, Bennett make college choices
Shane Swope tabbed to coach Monessen football
Riverview tabs Carlynton alum Trevor George as football coach
Pine-Richland schedules Week Zero football game in New Jersey

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me