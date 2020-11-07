Peters Township tandem claims state tennis gold

By:

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 6:34 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters’ Marra Bruce and Kat Wang celebrate their WPIAL Class AAA doubles title last month.

For the second straight season, the Peters Township tandem of Kat Wang and Marra Bruce went to Hershey and came home with state gold.

Wang and Bruce defeated District 1 champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang of Methacton in a three-set battle 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to win a PIAA Class 3A girls tennis double championship Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Wang and Bruce also won a three-set match in last year’s finals. They defeated District 3 champs Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds of Manheim Township, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals Saturday morning.

Wang is a junior and Bruce a sophomore, so the pair will be in position to attempt a three-peat next year.

The WPIAL doubles champions in Class 2A, Brooke and Ally Bauer of Knoch, brought home silver.

They defeated Madeline DeFaber-Schumacher and Bella Aniska of District 2 champ Riverside, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals but lost in the finals to Emma Perkins and Alex Pancu of Conrad Weiser, 6-4, 6-2.

Knoch’s Laura Greb took third in the Class 2A singles tournament. Greb lost in the semifinals to eventual state champ Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport, 6-2, 6-2, then defeated Chessie Bartolacci of Moravian Academy, 6-2, 6-2, in the third-place match.

Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman, meanwhile, was the runner-up in Class 3A singles competition. She outlasted Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor in the semifinals 6-0, 5-7, 6-2, then fell to Council Rock North’s Amelia Honer in the championship match 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Tags: Bethel Park, Knoch, Peters Township