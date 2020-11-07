Peters Township tandem claims state tennis gold
Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 6:34 PM
For the second straight season, the Peters Township tandem of Kat Wang and Marra Bruce went to Hershey and came home with state gold.
Wang and Bruce defeated District 1 champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang of Methacton in a three-set battle 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to win a PIAA Class 3A girls tennis double championship Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Wang and Bruce also won a three-set match in last year’s finals. They defeated District 3 champs Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds of Manheim Township, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals Saturday morning.
Wang is a junior and Bruce a sophomore, so the pair will be in position to attempt a three-peat next year.
The WPIAL doubles champions in Class 2A, Brooke and Ally Bauer of Knoch, brought home silver.
They defeated Madeline DeFaber-Schumacher and Bella Aniska of District 2 champ Riverside, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals but lost in the finals to Emma Perkins and Alex Pancu of Conrad Weiser, 6-4, 6-2.
Knoch’s Laura Greb took third in the Class 2A singles tournament. Greb lost in the semifinals to eventual state champ Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport, 6-2, 6-2, then defeated Chessie Bartolacci of Moravian Academy, 6-2, 6-2, in the third-place match.
Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman, meanwhile, was the runner-up in Class 3A singles competition. She outlasted Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor in the semifinals 6-0, 5-7, 6-2, then fell to Council Rock North’s Amelia Honer in the championship match 7-6 (3), 6-2.
