Peters Township tops Allegheny 6 all-conference football team
By:
Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Peters Township reached the WPIAL finals for the second year in a row and was rewarded with eight first-team spots on the Allegheny Six all-conference team.
Indians coach T.J. Plack, who guided the team to an 8-1 record, earned coach of the year honors in Class 5A conference.
Moon and South Fayette had six first-team selections each in a vote of conference coaches.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jake Baumgartner, Moon, C, 5-9, 240, jr.
Ethan Spangenberg, Peters Township, G, 6-1, 220, sr.
Logan Pitetti, South Fayette, G, 6-1, 255, sr.
Trent Fraley, Moon, T, 5-8, 160, jr.
Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette, T, 6-8, 295, sr.
Dante Docchio, Moon, TE, 6-0, 210, jr.
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, TE/HB, 6-1, 222, so.
Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair, QB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park, RB, 5-11, 185, jr.
Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair, RB, 5-10, 175, sr.
Mike Peyton, Peters Township, RB, 5-11, 200, jr.
Breylen Carrington, Peters Township, WR, 6-0, 175, sr.
David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.
Andrew Massucci, Peters Township, K, 5-10, 170, jr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 6-0, 235, jr.
Keon Johnson, South Fayette, DE, 5-10, 230, jr.
Andrew Sampson, Moon, DT, 5-8, 225, sr.
Austin McKinnon, Peters Township, DT, 6-1, 240, sr.
Dylan Sleva, Moon, ILB, 6-3, 225, jr.
Corban Hondru, Peters Township, ILB, 6-1, 225, sr.
Nico Pate, Peters Township, OLB, 6-0, 205, jr.
Tristan Bedillion, South Fayette, OLB, 6-0, 180, sr.
Nico Flati, West Allegheny, OLB, 5-10, 200, sr.
Charley Rossi, South Fayette, DB, 5-8, 175, sr.
Joey Audia, South Fayette, DB, 5-9, 175, sr.
Dawson Snyder, Moon, DB, 5-9, 170, sr.
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, DB, 6-2, 193, sr.
Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, P, 5-11, 195, jr.
Coach of the Year: TJ Plack, Peters Township
2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Greater Allegheny Conference
Parkway Conference
Allegheny Seven Conference
Interstate Conference
Northwestern Six Conference
Allegheny Conference
Century Conference
Midwestern Conference
Three Rivers Conference
Big Seven Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Bethel Park, Moon, Peters Township, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny
More High School Football• Penn-Trafford leads all-conference picks on Big East football team
• Central Catholic leads WPIAL Class 6A all-conference football team
• Pine-Richland earns 12 all-conference spots on Northeast football team
• Trib HSSN Player of the Week: Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland
• Jeannette football turns season of distractions into memorable run