Peters Township tops Allegheny 6 all-conference football team

By:

Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Breylen Carrington avoids a tackle against South Fayette on Sept. 25, 2020, at Peters Township High School.

Peters Township reached the WPIAL finals for the second year in a row and was rewarded with eight first-team spots on the Allegheny Six all-conference team.

Indians coach T.J. Plack, who guided the team to an 8-1 record, earned coach of the year honors in Class 5A conference.

Moon and South Fayette had six first-team selections each in a vote of conference coaches.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jake Baumgartner, Moon, C, 5-9, 240, jr.

Ethan Spangenberg, Peters Township, G, 6-1, 220, sr.

Logan Pitetti, South Fayette, G, 6-1, 255, sr.

Trent Fraley, Moon, T, 5-8, 160, jr.

Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette, T, 6-8, 295, sr.

Dante Docchio, Moon, TE, 6-0, 210, jr.

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, TE/HB, 6-1, 222, so.

Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair, QB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park, RB, 5-11, 185, jr.

Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair, RB, 5-10, 175, sr.

Mike Peyton, Peters Township, RB, 5-11, 200, jr.

Breylen Carrington, Peters Township, WR, 6-0, 175, sr.

David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-1, 180, sr.

Andrew Massucci, Peters Township, K, 5-10, 170, jr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ben Bladel, Moon, DE, 6-0, 235, jr.

Keon Johnson, South Fayette, DE, 5-10, 230, jr.

Andrew Sampson, Moon, DT, 5-8, 225, sr.

Austin McKinnon, Peters Township, DT, 6-1, 240, sr.

Dylan Sleva, Moon, ILB, 6-3, 225, jr.

Corban Hondru, Peters Township, ILB, 6-1, 225, sr.

Nico Pate, Peters Township, OLB, 6-0, 205, jr.

Tristan Bedillion, South Fayette, OLB, 6-0, 180, sr.

Nico Flati, West Allegheny, OLB, 5-10, 200, sr.

Charley Rossi, South Fayette, DB, 5-8, 175, sr.

Joey Audia, South Fayette, DB, 5-9, 175, sr.

Dawson Snyder, Moon, DB, 5-9, 170, sr.

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, DB, 6-2, 193, sr.

Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair, P, 5-11, 195, jr.

Coach of the Year: TJ Plack, Peters Township

•••

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bethel Park, Moon, Peters Township, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny