Peters Township’s Casilli adds Ivy League football offer from Penn

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 8:25 PM

Penn calls the other side of the state home, but the Quakers football coaches know their way around Western Pennsylvania.

Peters Township junior Josh Casilli is the latest WPIAL standout to draw an Ivy League offer from Penn. The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver announced his offer Sunday after attending the team’s junior day.

The Division 1 offer was the third for Casilli, joining Fordham and Dartmouth.

All three college offers came this month.

Casilli had a team-high 37 receptions and 612 receiving yards last season for the Indians, who reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals. He scored seven times.

Huge thanks to @CoachPriore and @CoachDupont for an unbelievable Junior day and an offer from the University of Pennsylvania #UPrising pic.twitter.com/7MqQCA92hM — Josh Casilli (@josh_casilli) February 24, 2019

Penn found tremendous success with another WPIAL wideout just a couple of years ago. South Fayette’s Justin Watson posted three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Quakers from 2015-17 and graduated as the team’s all-time leader in receptions (286), receiving yards (3,777), receiving touchdowns (34) and all-purpose yards (4,116). Watson now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Penn has two WPIAL players on its current roster: South Fayette linebacker Hunter Hayes and Central Catholic defensive back Khalil Weathers.

Thankful and excited to receive my 1st offer from Dartmouth. @coachkeithclark @DartFootball pic.twitter.com/WDADZ1eY68 — Josh Casilli (@josh_casilli) February 5, 2019

