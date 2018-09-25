Peters Township’s Johnson fronts qualifiers from Youghiogheny AAA boys semifinal

By: Michael Love

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 10:12 PM

Peters Township senior Parker Johnson shot a 2-over 74 to take first at Tuesday’s WPIAL Class AAA boys semifinal at Youghiogheny County Club.

He and 17 others from the event punched their tickets to next week’s WPIAL finals at Oakmont Country Club.

Johnson finished two strokes clear of teammate Christian Schreiber, a sophomore; and South Fayette junior Luke Lestini.

Three golfers shot 77s to finish tied for fourth: Montour senior Casey Hulbert, Upper St. Clair sophomore Scott Jordan and Peters Township senior Ryan Marshall.

Also qualifying for the WPIAL finals were Mars senior Chris Sicher (78), Mt. Lebanon senior Hayden Mitchell (78), Upper St. Clair junior Nathan Platt (78), Thomas Jefferson junior Noah Pierce (78), Shady Side Academy senior Jas Fuhrer (79), Moon junior Nathan Schachner (80) and Shady Side Academy sophomore Garrett Fuhrer (80).

Earning spots at Oakmont include Shady Side Academy junior Brice Delany (80), Blackhawk junior Ryan Robinson (81), Mt. Lebanon junior Myles Hammell (81), Connellsville senior Chase Richardson (81) and Belle Vernon junior Jake Caldwell (82).

Rain and wet course conditions postponed the other AAA semifinal at Hannastown Golf Club until Thursday at 9 a.m.

Thirty-six golfers – the top 18 from each semifinal – will compete at Oakmont with the top 14 moving on to the PIAA Western Regional at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville on Oct. 15.

Additionally, the top 12 from regionals will golf at the PIAA championships Oct. 22 and 23 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

