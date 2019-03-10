PIAA 2nd round sites, times announced for boys basketball playoffs

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 1:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Keeno Holmes pressures Aliquippa’s Larry Walker during their game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Aliquippa High School.

Class 6A

Wednesday’s games

1-1 Abington (28-1) vs. 1-4 Pennridge (23-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.

12-2 Boys Latin (23-5) vs. 1-7 Methacton (21-7) at Harriton, 7 p.m.

11-1 William Allen (18-9) vs. 12-4 La Salle College (14-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.

1-3 Lower Merion (25-3) vs. 12-1 Roman Catholic (23-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.

3-1 Harrisburg (20-6) vs. 1-6 Chester (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.

1-2 Coatesville (27-2) vs. 7-2 Butler (21-5) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

7-4 Pine-Richland (22-3) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (23-3) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Mt. Lebanon (23-2) vs. 8-1 Allderdice (22-5) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s games

1-1 Sun Valley (20-7) vs. 3-4 Northern (23-5) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

2-1 Abington Heights (24-2) vs. 12-2 Mastery North (20-6) at Liberty, 6 p.m.

12-1 Archbishop Wood (17-8) vs. 1-3 Penncrest (23-7) at Harriton, 7 p.m.

2-2 Crestwood (21-7) vs. 11-1 Pottsville (24-3) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.

3-1 Lower Dauphin (25-3) vs. 6-1 Johnstown (20-2) at Bald Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

12-4 Archbishop Ryan (14-10) vs. 7-2 Moon (24-2) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Mars (25-1) vs. 3-3 William Penn (24-4) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

10-1 Meadville (19-6) vs. 3-2 Muhlenberg (29-9) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s game

12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. 2-2 Nanticoke (22-7) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

12-3 Archbishop Carroll (16-10) vs. 3-2 Lancaster Catholic (17-10) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (16-3) vs. 1-1 Lower Moreland (23-3) at Souderton, 7:30 p.m.

11-3 Wilson Area (18-9) vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep (23-3) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (22-6) vs. 4-1 Danville (24-3) at Central Dauphin East, 7:30 p.m.

3-1 Bishop McDevitt (23-3) vs. 7-2 Quaker Valley (21-4) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 New Castle (22-4) vs. 10-2 Grove City (17-9) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

6-1 Huntingdon (25-0) vs. 10-1 Hickory (25-1) at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s games

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (20-7) vs. 2-1 Wyoming Seminary (26-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 8 p.m.

12-3 Bishop McDevitt (19-7) vs. 4-1 Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

1-1 New Hope (16-9) vs. 12-2 SLA Beeber at Bensalem, 6 p.m.

2-2 Holy Redeemer (24-4) vs. 3-1 Trinity (23-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 8 p.m.

6-1 Richland (21-6) vs. 7-3 Seton LaSalle (20-5) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

7-4 Aliquippa (17-8) vs. 7-1 Lincoln Park (23-4) at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

7-6 Deer Lakes (17-7) vs. 6-3 Forest Hills (17-9) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

7-5 Beaver Falls (11-14) vs. 10-1 Sharon (22-4) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s games

12-1 Constitution (20-9) vs. 4-2 Northeast Bradford (17-10) at Pocono Mountain West, 7:30 p.m.

2-1 Holy Cross (21-5) vs. 1-1 Delco Christian (17-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5 p.m.

11-1 Executive Education (18-7) vs. 12-2 Math, Civics and Science (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

4-1 Millville (25-1) vs. 5-1 North Star (22-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

7-1 OLSH (23-2) vs. 10-3 Lakeview (18-9) at New Castle, 6 p.m.

10-2 Wilmington (17-8) vs. 9-1 Ridgway (23-3) at DuBois, 6 p.m.

10-1 Farrell (22-3) vs. 7-2 Serra Catholic (21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

9-2 Coudersport (22-2) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

3-1 Lancaster Country Day (20-4) vs. 1-2 Faith Christian (15-10) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

4-2 St. John Neumann (20-6) vs. 12-1 Sankofa Freedom Academy (14-10) at Cumberland Valley, 8 p.m.

4-1 Lourdes Regional (22-4) vs. 5-3 Berlin (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

11-2 Nativity BVM (14-11) vs. 1-1 Girard College (15-4) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.

7-1 Nazareth Prep (20-3) vs. 5-1 Shade (22-4) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

6-2 Bishop Carroll (22-3) vs. 7-4 Monessen (16-9) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

9-1 Elk County Catholic (26-0) vs. 7-2 Vincentian Academy (17-8) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

7-3 Cornell (20-5) vs. 9-3 Clarion Limestone (22-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .