PIAA football semifinals schedule: Penn Hills, Pine-Richland head east

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, November 25, 2018 | 12:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills’ Daequan Hardy carries the WPIAL Class 5A championship trophy to the locker room after defeating West Allegheny Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Pine Richland’s Michael Katic holds the WPIAL championship trophy after beating Seneca Valley in the 5A WPIAL championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Heinz Field. Previous Next

Penn Hills and Pine-Richland have long bus rides ahead next weekend, while three other WPIAL football champions can stay closer to home.

The PIAA announced semifinal sites and times Sunday.

Penn Hills will travel to Chambersburg for a matchup with Archbishop Wood at 7 p.m., Friday. Pine-Richland returns to Altoona’s Mansion Park for a semifinal against St. Joseph’s Prep at 1 p.m., Saturday.

Both match WPIAL teams against opponents from the Philadelphia Catholic League.

In Class 3A, Aliquippa plays Sharon at Slippery Rock University at 1 p.m., Saturday

In Class 2A, Steel Valley plays Wilmington at Ambridge at 7 p.m., Friday

In Class A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart plays Farrell at Slippery Rock University at 7 p.m., Friday

Those three match the WPIAL against District 10.

Tags: Aliquippa, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Steel Valley