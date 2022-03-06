PIAA announces sites, times for 2022 boys basketball 1st-round playoff games
Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 1:23 PM
The PIAA on Sunday posted sites and times for first-round games in the state boys basketball playoffs. Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League teams.
Wednesday’s games
3-7 Cumberland Valley (19-7) at 7-1 Fox Chapel (24-1), 6 p.m.
6-1 State College (9-14) at 7-2 North Hills (24-1), 6 p.m.
7-3 Central Catholic (18-6) at 8-1 Allderdice (19-7), 7 p.m.
7-4 Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at 3-2 Warwick (20-6), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
3-9 Elizabethtown (16-10) at 7-1 Laurel Highlands (25-0), 6 p.m.
3-8 Northeastern (16-12) at 7-2 New Castle (23-2), 6 p.m.
8-1 Brashear (8-10) at 7-3 Highlands (18-7), 7 p.m.
7-4 Gateway (15-6) at 9-1 DuBois (17-6), 7 p.m.
7-5 Hampton (13-11) at 6-1 Central Mountain (13-11), 6 p.m.
7-6 Shaler (14-10) at 3-3 Hershey (20-6), 6 p.m.
7-7 Penn Hills (18-5) at 3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
10-3 Hickory (16-8) at 7-1 Quaker Valley (23-0), 7 p.m.
10-2 Oil City (16-9) at 7-2 Montour (20-5), 7 p.m.
6-2 Central Martinsburg (19-6) at 7-3 Lincoln Park (17-7), 7 p.m.
7-4 Belle Vernon (19-4) at 8-1 Obama Academy (12-8), 7 p.m.
7-5 Deer Lakes (16-6) vs. 6-1 Penn Cambria (21-5) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
7-6 Burrell (14-9) at 10-1 Fairview (23-2), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
6-4 Penns Valley (12-13) vs. 7-1 Shady Side Academy (19-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
6-3 Cambria Heights (16-8) vs. 7-2 Avonworth (18-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
9-2 Brookville (20-3) at 7-3 Aliquippa (17-8), 7 p.m.
7-4 South Allegheny (17-7) vs. 10-2 Seneca (19-6) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
7-5 Washington (17-3) at 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (18-7), 7 p.m.
7-6 Ellwood City (21-3) at 10-1 Franklin (23-2), 7 p.m.
7-7 Neshannock (18-5) at 6-1 Richland (23-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
6-4 United (21-6) at 7-1 OLSH (23-0), 7 p.m.
10-3 West Middlesex (14-11) at 7-2 Fort Cherry (23-3), 7 p.m.
7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at 5-1 Conemaugh Township (21-3), 7 p.m.
7-4 Carlynton (20-3) vs. 10-2 Rocky Grove (19-6) at Oil City, 7 p.m.
7-5 Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. 6-1 Portage (26-1) at Mount Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
7-6 Winchester Thurston (11-8) at 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
9-5 Johnsonburg (13-13) at 7-1 Bishop Canevin (20-4), 7 p.m.
5-2 Southern Fulton (19-7) at 7-2 Union (22-3), 6 p.m.
7-3 Geibel Catholic (18-6) at 10-1 Farrell (15-8), 7 p.m.
7-4 Imani Christian (15-6) vs. 5-1 Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-8) at Pitt-Johnston, 7:30 p.m.
7-5 Rochester (9-12) at 9-1 Elk County (22-5), 7 p.m.
See the PIAA girls basketball playoff schedule
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
