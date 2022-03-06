PIAA announces sites, times for 2022 boys basketball 1st-round playoff games

By:

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 1:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scores against Montour’s Kaleb Platz during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA on Sunday posted sites and times for first-round games in the state boys basketball playoffs. Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League teams.

Class 6A

Wednesday’s games

3-7 Cumberland Valley (19-7) at 7-1 Fox Chapel (24-1), 6 p.m.

6-1 State College (9-14) at 7-2 North Hills (24-1), 6 p.m.

7-3 Central Catholic (18-6) at 8-1 Allderdice (19-7), 7 p.m.

7-4 Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at 3-2 Warwick (20-6), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s games

3-9 Elizabethtown (16-10) at 7-1 Laurel Highlands (25-0), 6 p.m.

3-8 Northeastern (16-12) at 7-2 New Castle (23-2), 6 p.m.

8-1 Brashear (8-10) at 7-3 Highlands (18-7), 7 p.m.

7-4 Gateway (15-6) at 9-1 DuBois (17-6), 7 p.m.

7-5 Hampton (13-11) at 6-1 Central Mountain (13-11), 6 p.m.

7-6 Shaler (14-10) at 3-3 Hershey (20-6), 6 p.m.

7-7 Penn Hills (18-5) at 3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s games

10-3 Hickory (16-8) at 7-1 Quaker Valley (23-0), 7 p.m.

10-2 Oil City (16-9) at 7-2 Montour (20-5), 7 p.m.

6-2 Central Martinsburg (19-6) at 7-3 Lincoln Park (17-7), 7 p.m.

7-4 Belle Vernon (19-4) at 8-1 Obama Academy (12-8), 7 p.m.

7-5 Deer Lakes (16-6) vs. 6-1 Penn Cambria (21-5) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

7-6 Burrell (14-9) at 10-1 Fairview (23-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s games

6-4 Penns Valley (12-13) vs. 7-1 Shady Side Academy (19-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

6-3 Cambria Heights (16-8) vs. 7-2 Avonworth (18-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

9-2 Brookville (20-3) at 7-3 Aliquippa (17-8), 7 p.m.

7-4 South Allegheny (17-7) vs. 10-2 Seneca (19-6) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

7-5 Washington (17-3) at 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (18-7), 7 p.m.

7-6 Ellwood City (21-3) at 10-1 Franklin (23-2), 7 p.m.

7-7 Neshannock (18-5) at 6-1 Richland (23-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s games

6-4 United (21-6) at 7-1 OLSH (23-0), 7 p.m.

10-3 West Middlesex (14-11) at 7-2 Fort Cherry (23-3), 7 p.m.

7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at 5-1 Conemaugh Township (21-3), 7 p.m.

7-4 Carlynton (20-3) vs. 10-2 Rocky Grove (19-6) at Oil City, 7 p.m.

7-5 Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. 6-1 Portage (26-1) at Mount Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

7-6 Winchester Thurston (11-8) at 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

9-5 Johnsonburg (13-13) at 7-1 Bishop Canevin (20-4), 7 p.m.

5-2 Southern Fulton (19-7) at 7-2 Union (22-3), 6 p.m.

7-3 Geibel Catholic (18-6) at 10-1 Farrell (15-8), 7 p.m.

7-4 Imani Christian (15-6) vs. 5-1 Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-8) at Pitt-Johnston, 7:30 p.m.

7-5 Rochester (9-12) at 9-1 Elk County (22-5), 7 p.m.

See the PIAA girls basketball playoff schedule

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .