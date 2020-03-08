PIAA announces sites, times for 2nd-round girls basketball games

By:

Sunday, March 8, 2020 | 12:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Alexis Robison scores past West Greene’s Brooke Barner during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA announced sites and times for second-round basketball playoff games Sunday.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League girls teams.

Class 6A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 North Allegheny (23-3) vs. 6-2 State College (19-6) at Indiana, 7 p.m.

7-2 Bethel Park (22-3) vs. 1-6 Upper Dublin (20-7) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

7-5 Baldwin (13-10) vs. 1-3 Plymouth Whitemarsh (24-3) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s games

7-1 Chartiers Valley (26-0) vs. 6-2 Hollidaysburg (18-7) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

7-2 Trinity (20-5) vs. 1-2 Great Valley (23-4) at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

7-3 Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. 7-4 Woodland Hills (20-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s games

7-1 North Catholic (25-1) vs. 7-4 Central Valley (19-4) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

7-2 Southmoreland (25-1) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (26-3) at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 Mohawk (23-3) vs. 7-3 Carlynton (16-9) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

7-2 Beaver (22-4) vs. 6-3 Penn Cambria (16-10) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s game

7-3 Ellis School (23-3) vs. 5-1 Everett (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s games

7-1 Rochester (25-1) vs. 5-2 Tussey Mountain (20-6) at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

