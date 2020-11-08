PIAA announces sites, times for football state semifinals

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 12:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar returns an interception for a touchdown during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium.

Central Catholic’s first opponent in the state playoffs will have a home-field advantage.

Erie McDowell will host the WPIAL champion Vikings in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. The PIAA traditionally has used neutral sites but changed its policy this year to adapt to coronavirus conditions.

Now, the team listed higher on the bracket has the option to host in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. However, if the teams involved are on opposite sides of the state, the PIAA has said it will schedule the game at a neutral site.

Class 6A

PIAA quarterfinals

District 1 championship: Souderton at Pennridge, Friday, 7 p.m.

District 12 championship: St. Joseph’s Prep — bye

7-1 Central Catholic at 10-1 McDowell, Saturday, 1 p.m.

3-1 Central York at 2-1 Delaware Valley, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

PIAA quarterfinals

District 1 championship: West Chester Rustin at Upper Dublin, Friday, 7 p.m.

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 2-1 Wyoming Valley West at Brockway, Friday, 7 p.m.

WPIAL championship: Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at North Allegheny, Saturday, 7 p.m.

District 3 championship: Warwick at Governor Mifflin, Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA quarterfinals

District 3 championship: Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg, Friday, 7 p.m.

4-1 Jersey Shore at 2-1 Crestwood, Friday, 7 p.m.

WPIAL championship: Aliquippa vs. Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny, Saturday, 1 p.m.

10-1 Oil City vs. 1-1 Upper Moreland at Hollidaysburg, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

PIAA quarterfinals

3-1 Wyomissing at 2-1 Lakeland, Friday, 7 p.m.

12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 4-1 Danville, Saturday, 1 p.m.

5-1 Bedford vs. 10-1 Hickory at Windber, Friday, 7 p.m.

WPIAL championship: Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward at North Allegheny, Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

PIAA quarterfinals

6-1 Richland vs. 4-1 Southern Columbia at Altoona, Saturday, 1 p.m.

12-1 Bishop McDevitt at 3-1 Camp Hill, Friday, 7 p.m.

WPIAL championship: Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox at North Hills, Saturday, 5 p.m.

5-1 Chestnut Ridge at 10-1 Wilmington, Friday, 7 p.m.

Class A

PIAA quarterfinals

3-1 Steelton-Highspire at 2-1 Old Forge, Friday, 7 p.m.

District 6 championship: Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Homer Center at Altoona, Friday or Saturday, 7 p.m.

9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 10-1 Reynolds at Brockway, Saturday, 4 p.m.

WPIAL championship: Clairton vs. Jeannette at North Hills, Saturday, 11 a.m.

