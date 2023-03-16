PIAA announces sites, times for Saturday state basketball quarterfinals
Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 1:30 PM
Peters Township will host an all-WPIAL doubleheader Saturday in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament.
The McKeesport and Oakland Catholic girls play at noon followed by the Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin boys at 1:30 p.m. The PIAA has announced sites and times for all Saturday contests.
Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams.
Saturday quarterfinals
Class 6A boys
Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Class 5A girls
McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon
Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.
Class 4A girls
Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.
Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A boys
Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon
Class 2A boys
Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.
Class A girls
Union (18-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.
