PIAA announces sites, times for Saturday state basketball quarterfinals

By:
Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 1:30 PM

Peters Township will host an all-WPIAL doubleheader Saturday in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament.

The McKeesport and Oakland Catholic girls play at noon followed by the Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin boys at 1:30 p.m. The PIAA has announced sites and times for all Saturday contests.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams.

Saturday quarterfinals

Class 6A boys

Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 5A girls

McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon

Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.

Class 4A girls

Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.

Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A boys

Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A boys

Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.

Class A girls

Union (18-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.

