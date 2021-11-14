PIAA announces sites, times for state soccer semifinals

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 3:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Max Marcotte battles Peters Twp.’s Dylan Shaw for possession during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Highmark Stadium.

The WPIAL will have at least seven soccer teams in the state finals, and the league could have a finalist in all eight championship games. The PIAA on Sunday announced sites and times for the state semifinals with seven all-WPIAL matchups among them.

All games are Tuesday.

Boys semifinals

Class 4A

Conestoga vs. LaSalle College at Spring Ford, 7 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Hampton at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Midd-West vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class A

Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler, 8 p.m.

Girls semifinals

Class 4A

Downingtown East vs. Conestoga at Spring Ford, 5 p.m.

Central Dauphin vs. Moon at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Radnor vs. Archbishop Ryan at Methacton, 5 p.m.

Plum vs. Mars at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Allentown CC vs. Central Columbia at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.

Avonworth vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class A

South Williamsport vs. Southern Columbia at Danville, 5 p.m.

Steel Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

