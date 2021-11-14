PIAA announces sites, times for state soccer semifinals
By:
Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 3:19 PM
The WPIAL will have at least seven soccer teams in the state finals, and the league could have a finalist in all eight championship games. The PIAA on Sunday announced sites and times for the state semifinals with seven all-WPIAL matchups among them.
All games are Tuesday.
Boys semifinals
Class 4A
Conestoga vs. LaSalle College at Spring Ford, 7 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Hampton at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Midd-West vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Class A
Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler, 8 p.m.
Girls semifinals
Class 4A
Downingtown East vs. Conestoga at Spring Ford, 5 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Moon at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Radnor vs. Archbishop Ryan at Methacton, 5 p.m.
Plum vs. Mars at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Allentown CC vs. Central Columbia at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.
Avonworth vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Class A
South Williamsport vs. Southern Columbia at Danville, 5 p.m.
Steel Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Soccer Boys• High school roundup for Nov. 13, 2021: WPIAL rematches set in state playoffs
• Eden Christian tops Greensburg Central Catholic in PIAA playoffs
• Hampton defense stops another foe, dropping Franklin Regional in state quarterfinals
• ‘Special group’ brings WPIAL boys soccer championship to Hampton
• Westmoreland County PIAA soccer quarterfinal capsules for Nov. 13, 2021