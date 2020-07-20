PIAA approves winter championship sites for next 4 seasons

By:

Sunday, July 19, 2020 | 11:57 PM

Metro Creative

Get your Hershey’s chocolate ready.

The PIAA basketball and wrestling championships are staying at Giant Center for at least four more seasons. The PIAA board approved winter championship sites for the 2020-21 through 2023-24 seasons this week with no changes.

Both the team and individual wrestling tournaments return to Giant Center, along with the competitive spirit championship. The state swimming and diving championships are at Bucknell.

The individual wrestling championships have been held in Hershey each year since 1979, first at Hersheypark Arena (1979-2002) and now Giant Center.

The state basketball championship have called Hershey home since 1980, with the exception of a six-year span from 2007-12, when the finals moved to Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .