PIAA baseball, softball playoffs roundup for June 6, 2019: Frazier edges Chartiers-Houston

By: HSSN Staff

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 8:17 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Frazier shortstop Emi Curcio and left fielder Haley Somers come together on a short fly ball against Chartiers-Houston in the PIAA quarterfinals June 6, 2019, at Peters Township. Somers made the catch. Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Frazier pitcher Logan Hartman squeezes a short popup for the final out as Chartiers-Houston’s Kasey Scears runs to first base in the PIAA quarterfinals June 6, 2019, at Peters Township. Previous Next

Savannah Berklovich knocked in two runs, and Logan Hartman scattered five hits to lead WPIAL runner-up Frazier to a 4-3 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal softball game Thursday at Peters Township High School.

Kathryn Barch and McKenzie Kelly also had RBIs for the Commodores (19-4), who will play the winner of Friday’s game between WPIAL champion Laurel (21-2) and District 9 champ Cranberry in the semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Kaci Alderson hit a two-run home run for Chartiers-Houston (18-5), the WPIAL’s fourth-place team.

Bald Eagle Area 4, Keystone Oaks 2 — Megan King hit a home run and had two RBIs to lift District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area (21-3) to a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal victory at St. Francis.

Bald Eagle scored three times in the bottom of the first inning to take control.

Sierra LaDonne and Madison Perry had RBIs for WPIAL runner-up Keystone Oaks (14-7).

Clearfield 2, Avonworth 1 — District 9 champion Clearfield held WPIAL champion Avonworth to just three hits in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal win at St. Francis.

Natalie Marshall tripled for the Lopes, who finished their season 21-3.

Baseball

Mt. Union 4, Hopewell 0 — District 6 champion Mt. Union (22-3) opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and held on for a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal win over WPIAL runner-up Hopewell (16-7) at First Commonwealth Park in Homer City. Seth Smith allowed just four hits for Mt. Union.

Josh Miklos, Tyler Beck, Alex Kunzmann and Anthony Slate had the hits for the Vikings.

Roman Gill took the loss after allowing five hits, a walk and three earned runs in the first inning.

West Middlesex 9, California 3 — Kaz Hoffman was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lift District 10 champion West Middlesex past WPIAL champion California (19-2) in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Pullman Park.

Nate Zemany and Payton Conte each had two hits, while Zemany, Jordan Kearns and Fred Conard had RBIs for the Trojans.