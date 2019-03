PIAA basketball playoff field set for WPIAL boys, girls teams

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 1:49 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Drew Cox shoots over Quaker Valley’s Jonathan Weir during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

The WPIAL basketball playoffs are now history, so the attention turns to the Road to Hershey, which tips off next weekend.

The WPIAL will send a handful of teams from each class into the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five to seven teams.

Here is the list of the teams that have qualified for the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs and their seeding coming out of the WPIAL.

The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.

The number in front of the team is the seed that team will be from the WPIAL.

Boys Class 6A (5)

1. Mt. Lebanon

2. Butler

3. Canon-McMillan

4. Pine-Richland

5. Fox Chapel

Boys Class 5A (6)

1. Mars

2. Moon

3. Chartiers Valley

4. Penn Hills

5. Shaler

6. Franklin Regional

Boys Class 4A (5)

1. New Castle

2. Quaker Valley

3. Highlands

4. Ambridge

5. Ringgold

Boys Class 3A (7)

1. Lincoln Park

2. North Catholic

3. Seton LaSalle

4. Aliquippa

5. Beaver Falls

6. Deer Lakes

7. Washington

Boys Class 2A (6)

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

2. Serra Catholic

3. South Side Beaver

4. Sewickley Academy

5. Shenango

6. Sto-Rox

Boys Class A (6)

1. Nazareth Prep

2. Vincentian Academy

3. Cornell

4. Monessen

5. Union

6. Leechburg

Girls Class 6A (5)

1. Peters Township

2. North Allegheny

3. Bethel Park

4. Norwin

5. Fox Chapel

Girls Class 5A (5)

1. Chartiers Valley

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. Penn Hills

4. Oakland Catholic

5. Trinity

Girls Class 4A (7)

1. North Catholic

2. Central Valley

3. Elizabeth Forward

4. Blackhawk

5. Keystone Oaks

6. McKeesport

7. Quaker Valley

Girls Class 3A (6)

1. Neshannock

2. Shady Side Academy

3. Avonworth

4. South Park

5. Washington

6. Beaver

Girls Class 2A (6)

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

2. Brentwood

3. Bishop Canevin

4. Laurel

5. Serra Catholic

6. Winchester Thurston

Girls Class A (6)

1. Rochester

2. West Greene

3. Quigley Catholic

4. Vincentian Academy

5. Avella

6. Sewickley Academy

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.