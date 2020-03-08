PIAA basketball roundup: South Allegheny boys down Franklin

Sunday, March 8, 2020 | 12:14 AM

South Allegheny blew open a close game with a big third quarter on their way to a 62-40 win over Franklin on Saturday afternoon at North Allegheny in a PIAA Class 3A boys first round game.

The Gladiators led 28-21 at the break but outscored the Knights, 22-6, to take a commanding 23-point lead into the final quarter.

The Epps brothers again did most of the damage for South Allegheny (24-2), with junior Antonio Epps leading the way with 17 points and freshman Bryce Epps scoring 16 points. Junior Omar Faulkner added 13 points for the Gladiators.

Easton Fulmer scored 18 points to lead the way for a Franklin team (18-8) that was No. 3 out of District 10. South Allegheny advances to the second round, where they will face District 6 champion Richland on Wednesday.

The victory marks the first state playoff win for the Gladiators.

Aliquippa 79, Sharon 72 — Zuriah Fisher netted a game-high 32 points to lead Aliquippa (17-9) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round victory over District 10 runner-up Sharon (16-10).

The Quips advanced to a second-round game Wednesday against WPIAL champion North Catholic (25-2).

Michael Dawkins added 18 points, and Dewayne Revis produced 12 for the Quips, who outscored Sharon, 41-27, in the second half after trailing by seven points at halftime.

Sharon had four double-digit scorers, including 19 points from Michael Calloway.

Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30 — Isaiah Sharp led all scorers with 10 points for Beaver Falls (15-8) in a defensive PIAA Class 3A first-round battle against District 10 champion Fairview (23-3).

The Tigers will face WPIAL foe Carlynton (16-9) in the second round Wednesday.

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Brentwood 33 — Brentwood (18-7) was held to single digits in each quarter except for the first in a PIAA Class 2A first-round loss at Mt. Aloysius.

District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3) outscored Brentwood, 30-14, in the second half.

Brookville 49, Neshannock 34 — The Lancers fell to District 9 champion Brookville (18-7) in the PIAA Class 3A first round at Clarion after being outscored 32-21 in the second half.

Neshannock (16-9) trailed 17-13 after a defensive first half.

Central York 60, Central Catholic 39 — Central Catholic (14-12) were limited 14 points in the first half and saw its season end against Central York (24-4) in a PIAA Class 6A first-round contest at West York.

Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44 — The Bears were outscored in every quarter but the third as District 9 runner-up Clarion (17-9) triumphed over Winchester Thurston (12-13) in the PIAA Class 2A first round.

Lakeview 57, South Side 46 — Brett Beith scored 22 points as Lakeview (19-8) beat South Side (12-13) in the PIAA Class 2A first round at Sharon High School. Ricky Yacoviello led South Side with 11 points.

McDowell 69, Peters Township 58 — Colin Cote scored 19 points to led Peters Township (14-11) in a losing effort to District 10 champion McDowell (22-3) in the PIAA Class 6A first round.

McDowell was led by Will Jeffress with 23 points.

Sam Petraca added 14 points for the Indians, and Julian Mascio chipped in with 11 points along with three 3-pointers.

Mt. Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43 — Joey King had a game-high 18 points, and Andy Sapp added 15 with five 3-pointers to lift Mt. Lebanon (19-7) past Cedar Crest (23-6) in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

OLSH 79, Youngsville 31 — Jake DiMichele scored 28 points, and Dante Spadafora had 24 with six 3-pointers as OLSH (25-1) routed Youngsville (19-8) in a PIAA Class 2A first round matchup.

Ridgway 57, Shenango 49 — Colin McQuiston totaled a game-high 21 points, and Case Butchelle added 11 for Shenango (19-7), but it was not enough to overcome District 9 champion Ridgway (20-7) in the PIAA Class 2A first round at Clarion University.

Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38 — Malik Smith produced 19 points, and Jamil Williams scored 17 as Sto-Rox (19-7) routed West Branch (19-8) in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup at Sewickley Academy.

The Vikings move to face District 10 champion Lakeview (19-8) in the second round Wednesday.

Girls

Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage 30 — Graci Fairman scored 19 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (19-7) over Portage (23-4) in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament at Mt. Aloysius. Alyssa DeAngelo and Maddy Trainer added 15 points each for Thomas Jefferson, which will face Woodland Hills on Wednesday in the second round.

Central Valley 59, Punxsutawney 56 (OT) — Christiane Frye led the all scorers with 25 points, and Allyson Kirby added 20 points for Central Valley (19-4) in a PIAA Class 4A first-round overtime victory over District 9 champion Punxsutawney (19-5).

The Warriors were outscored 21-14 in the fourth quarter before overcoming Punxsutawney’s comeback with a 11-8 advantage in overtime. The Chucks were led by Riley Presloid with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Central Valley will face WPIAL champion North Catholic (25-1) on Wednesday in the second round.

Chartiers Valley 72, Warren 39 — The Colts built a 53-14 lead at halftime en route to their 56th win in a row. Perri Page led the way with 23 points, and Abby Vaites and Aislin Malcolm each added 14.

Vaites drained four 3-pointers, and Malcolm added three as Chartiers Valley (26-0) ousted Warren (17-9) in the PIAA Class 5A first round.

The Colts will face District 6 runner-up Hollidaysburg (18-7) on Wednesday in the second round.

Coudersport 48, Avella 41 — The Eagles fell to District 9 champion Coudersport (22-4) in a low scoring PIAA Class A first-round battle. Avella (17-8) was outscored by 10 points in the first half.

Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28 — Quaker Valley (17-7) was held to single digits in every quarter as it suffered a PIAA Class 4A first-round defeat to District 6 champion Forest Hills (25-1) at Altoona.

Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38 — Elizabeth Brudnock led West Greene (24-2) with 16 points in a losing performance to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (21-3) in the PIAA Class A first round at Peters Township.

Malia Magestro produced a game-high 24 points with six 3-pointers for Kennedy Catholic. Bellah Dinardo also added 13.

Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50 — The Indians (14-11) trailed by 16 points at halftime and were not able to come back, falling to District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (26-3) in the PIAA Class 4A first round at Warwick.

North Clarion 47, Sewickley Academy 36 — Mackenzie Bauer scored 18 points as North Clarion (25-1) overcame a slow first quarter to beat Sewickley Academy (14-12) in the first round at Clarion.

J.J. Jardini and Kamryn Lightcap scored 11 points each to pace Sewickley Academy.

Rochester 69, Otto-Eldred 40 — At Sewickley Academy, Corynne Hauser scored 22 points as Rochester (25-1) downed Otto-Eldred (16-9) in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs. Jasmine Mack and MeKenzie Robison added 14 points each for Rochester, and Alexis Robison chipped in 11 points. Rochester, which led 44-18 at halftime, will face Tussey Mountain in the second round Wednesday.

Trinity 54, Penn Hills 29 — Courtney Dahlquist scored a game-high 13 points, and Ashley Durig chipped in 12 points for Trinity (20-5) to earn a PIAA Class 5A first-round victory over Penn Hills (12-13) in a WPIAL battle at South Fayette.

Jasmyn and Jayla Golden led Penn Hills with nine points each.

Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43 — In the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs at Edinboro, Carissa Dunham scored 26 points to lead Villa Maria (20-4) over Blackhawk (20-5). Ainsley Thunell added 13 points, and Alivia Thompson paced Blackhawk with 10 points. Blackhawk’s Mackenzie Amalia, who set the school career record for assists in February, picked up four assists to set the single-season school record with 181.

Woodland Hills 69, Grove City 26 — The Wolverines totaled 20 points in the first and fourth quarters en route to a PIAA Class 5A first-round rout of District 10 champion Grove City (22-4).

Woodland Hills (20-5) moves on to face WPIAL foe Thomas Jefferson (19-7) on Wednesday in the second round.