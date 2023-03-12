PIAA boys basketball playoffs continue in 2nd round for 23 WPIAL teams
Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 2:01 PM
There were 36 WPIAL boys basketball teams taking part in the 2023 PIAA playoffs, and after the first round on opening weekend, the field of District 7 representatives has been cut to 23 teams.
Here are the sites and times for the second-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday on The Road to Hershey.
Boys 6A
State College (24-2) vs. Central Catholic (17-9) at Central Cambria on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
New Castle (23-3) vs. Downingtown West (20-7) at Bald Eagle on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.
Boys 5A
Penn Hills (22-3) vs. Hershey (20-7) at Altoona on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Mars (17-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (22-3) at Westminster College on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7) vs. Peters Township (23-4) at Altoona on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.
Boys 4A
Hampton (24-3) vs. Laurel Highlands (23-3) at Norwin on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Highlands (22-5) vs. Lincoln Park (26-1) at North Allegheny on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
North Catholic (20-7) vs. Valley View (22-4) at Central Mountain on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Littlestown (21-6) vs. Uniontown (21-5) at Bedford on Tuesday, at 7 p.m
Boys 3A
Brookville (23-2) vs. Neshannock (19-7) at Clarion University on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.
Loyalsock Township (16-11) vs. Deer Lakes (18-8) at Altoona on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.
Franklin (22-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-6) at Westminster College on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley (16-10) vs. Penn Cambria (22-5) at North Allegheny on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.
Boys 2A
Serra Catholic (16-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2) at DuBois on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.
Northgate (20-7) vs. Erie First Christian (15-10) at Sharon on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (21-6) vs. Mercer (21-5) at Hampton on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.
West Branch (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (21-6) at Armstrong on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
Eden Christian Academy (20-6) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) at Hollidaysburg on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
Boys A
Elk County Catholic (26-2) vs. Carlynton (18-7) at Clarion University on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.
Union (23-3) vs. Cameron County (18-8) at Brookville on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
Union-Rimersburg (15-12) vs. Imani Christian (19-6) at Kiski Area on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.
