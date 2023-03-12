PIAA boys basketball playoffs continue in 2nd round for 23 WPIAL teams

By:

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 2:01 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson (bottom) corrals a loose ball during a PIAA playoff game against Erie on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at New Castle High School.

There were 36 WPIAL boys basketball teams taking part in the 2023 PIAA playoffs, and after the first round on opening weekend, the field of District 7 representatives has been cut to 23 teams.

Here are the sites and times for the second-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday on The Road to Hershey.

Boys 6A

State College (24-2) vs. Central Catholic (17-9) at Central Cambria on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

New Castle (23-3) vs. Downingtown West (20-7) at Bald Eagle on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Boys 5A

Penn Hills (22-3) vs. Hershey (20-7) at Altoona on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Mars (17-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (22-3) at Westminster College on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7) vs. Peters Township (23-4) at Altoona on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Boys 4A

Hampton (24-3) vs. Laurel Highlands (23-3) at Norwin on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Highlands (22-5) vs. Lincoln Park (26-1) at North Allegheny on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

North Catholic (20-7) vs. Valley View (22-4) at Central Mountain on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Littlestown (21-6) vs. Uniontown (21-5) at Bedford on Tuesday, at 7 p.m

Boys 3A

Brookville (23-2) vs. Neshannock (19-7) at Clarion University on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Loyalsock Township (16-11) vs. Deer Lakes (18-8) at Altoona on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.

Franklin (22-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-6) at Westminster College on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley (16-10) vs. Penn Cambria (22-5) at North Allegheny on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Boys 2A

Serra Catholic (16-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2) at DuBois on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Northgate (20-7) vs. Erie First Christian (15-10) at Sharon on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (21-6) vs. Mercer (21-5) at Hampton on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.

West Branch (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (21-6) at Armstrong on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

Eden Christian Academy (20-6) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) at Hollidaysburg on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

Boys A

Elk County Catholic (26-2) vs. Carlynton (18-7) at Clarion University on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Union (23-3) vs. Cameron County (18-8) at Brookville on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Union-Rimersburg (15-12) vs. Imani Christian (19-6) at Kiski Area on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.