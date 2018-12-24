PIAA boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 24

By: Don Rebel

Monday, December 24, 2018 | 3:33 PM

Whether you are a fan of your local district team or you like to know what’s going on in boys basketball around Pennsylvania, the TribLive High School Sports Network has you covered this winter.

We rank the top WPIAL teams in each class every Sunday and follow up with our PIAA rankings every Tuesday during the season.

The latest edition of the PIAA boys rankings has five WPIAL teams after losing two but gaining one from a week ago.

Butler and Aliquippa suffered their first losses, which included a heartbreaking loss to Lincoln Park in overtime by the Quips. Those losses dropped Butler from the 6A and Aliquippa from the 3A rankings.

However, joining the state-wide fun was undefeated Quaker Valley, which replaced Scranton Prep in Class 4A.

Here is the PIAA Top Five in each classification for the week of Dec. 24, with records and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (4-2, 1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (3-1, 2)

3. LaSalle College (6-0, 3)

4. Emmaus (5-0, 4)

5. Norristown (6-1, NR)

Out: Butler

Class 5A

1. Mastery Charter North (7-0, 1)

2. York William Penn (6-0, 2)

3. Archbishop Wood (5-1, 3)

4. Mars (7-1, 4)

5. Sun Valley (7-0, NR)

Out: Abington Heights

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter (6-2, 1)

2. Berks Catholic (4-0, 2)

3. Nanticoke (6-0, 4)

4. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (6-0, 5)

5. Quaker Valley (6-0, NR)

Out: Scranton Prep

Class 3A

1. Camp Hill Trinity (6-0, 1)

2. Lincoln Park (6-0, 2)

3. Loyalsock Township (5-0, 3)

4. Neumann-Goretti (4-1, 5)

5. Wyncote Bishop McDevitt (6-0, NR)

Out: Aliquippa

Class 2A

1. Constitution (3-4, 1)

2. Sewickley Academy (4-2, 2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0, 3)

4. Moravian Academy (6-0, 4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences (4-3, 5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (8-1, 1)

2. Sankofa Freedom (5-2, 2)

3. Halifax (5-0, 3)

4. Shanksville Stonycreek (6-0, 4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (6-1, 5)

Out: None

— Don Rebel

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

