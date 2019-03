PIAA boys basketball sites, times: 6 WPIAL teams reach state semifinals

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 1:50 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Andre Wilder looks for an opening as Richland’s Joe Hauser defends during the Class AAA PIAA state basketball playoffs on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School.

New Castle’s field house will host a state semifinal two nights in a row.

WPIAL champion Lincoln Park and District 10 champion Sharon will play their Class 3A semifinal in New Castle at 7 p.m., Tuesday.

The PIAA already had picked New Castle to host the Class 5A semifinal Monday between Mars and Moon, a rematch of the WPIAL championship.

In all, the WPIAL has six boys teams in the semifinals.

WPIAL teams Vincentian Academy and Monessen will meet at 7 p.m., Monday in a Class A semifinal at Mt. Lebanon.

In Class 2A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart plays District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Kiski Area.

Class 6A

Tuesday’s games

1-4 Pennridge (25-4) vs. 12-4 La Salle College (16-3) at Norristown HS, 7 p.m.

1-2 Coatesville (29-2) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (25-3) at Williamsport HS, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Monday’s games

7-1 Mars (27-1) vs. 7-2 Moon (26-2) at New Castle HS, 7 p.m.

2-1 Abington Heights (26-2) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood (19-8) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Monday’s games

12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (21-5) vs. 1-1 Lower Moreland (25-3) at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 7:30 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (24-6) vs. 10-1 Hickory (27-1) at Williamsport HS, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 Lincoln Park (25-4) vs. 10-1 Sharon (24-4) at New Castle HS, 7 p.m.

12-3 Bishop McDevitt (21-7) vs. 3-1 Trinity (25-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 OLSH (25-2) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (26-2) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

12-1 Constitution (22-9) vs. 12-2 MCS Charter (21-9) at Philadelphia Lincoln HS, 8 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s games

7-2 Vincentian Academy (19-8) vs. 7-4 Monessen (18-9) at Mt. Lebanon HS, 7 p.m.

12-1 Sankofa Freedom Academy (16-10) vs. 4-1 Lourdes Regional (24-4) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 8 p.m.

PIAA girls basketball sites and times

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Lincoln Park, Mars, Monessen, Moon, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy