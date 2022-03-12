PIAA Class 3A wrestling championships: How WPIAL wrestlers fared, Day 2

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 8:03 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw takes on Chamberburg’s Karl Shindledecker at 126 pounds at the PIAA Class 3A wrestling championships Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Mt.Lebanon’s Mac Stout takes down Garnet Valley’s Sam DiTrolio at 189 pounds at the PIAA Class 3A wrestling championships Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — The PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships continued Friday afternoon at the Giant Center.

Here’s a glance at how the WPIAL wrestlers fared on Day 2. The WPIAL advanced 20 wrestlers to the semifinals and 14 others won matches in the blood round to earn medals.

106 pounds

Franklin Regional sophomore Ty Kapusta (31-7) pulled off another upset by defeating Council Rock North freshman Eren Sement, 3-2, in overtime. Latrobe freshman Luke Willochell (42-4) pinned his opponent to reach the semis. Indiana freshman Nico Fanella (32-3) lost in the quarters and consolation round.

113 pounds

Seneca Valley junior Ty Chappell (35-5) lost in the quarters but stayed alive in the consolation round. Peters Township freshman Darius McMillon (30-5) lost in the quarters and consolation round. Chartiers Valley junior Brad Joling (33-15) fell in the consolation round.

120 pounds

Latrobe junior Vinny Kilkeary (44-2) and Canon-McMillan senior Jacob Houpt (36-5) advanced to the semifinals. Penn-Trafford senior Troy Hohman (31-4) fell in the quarters but bounced back to win his blood round match.

126 pounds

Thomas Jefferson freshman Maddox Shaw (39-4) knocked off the top seed, Chambersburg senior Karl Shindledecker, and Hempfield junior Ethan Lebin (32-6) beat Clearfield freshman Brady Collins. Pine-Richland junior Anthony Ferraro (38-8) lost in the quarterfinals and then was beaten by Waynesburg senior Zander Phatorus (36-9).

132 pounds

Waynesburg junior Mac Church (36-2) advanced to the semifinals with a 2-0 win against Williamsport’s Braden Bower. Connellsville senior Chad Ozias (37-8) won two consolation matches including a last-second pin of Bower to earn a medal. Hempfield sophomore Eli Carr (36-7) and Trinity sophomore Blake Reihner (35-11) split their matches and were eliminated.

138 pounds

Hempfield senior Briar Priest (36-2) won his quarterfinal match while Waynesburg senior Colton Stoneking (40-11) lost his quarterfinal round match but won his consolation match. Connellsville freshman Lonzy Vielma (40-10) lost two matches Friday. Priest is a returning champion.

145 pounds

Franklin Regional senior Finn Solomon (39-2) and West Allegheny junior Ty Watters (33-3) advanced to the semifinals. Solomon, the returning champion, won by a fall. Hempfield junior Lucas Kapusta (36-6) won two consolation matches to earn a medal. Highlands senior Jrake Burford (37-11) lost another match in the final two seconds.

152 pounds

Chartiers Valley junior Dylan Evans (31-4) and Pine-Richland senior Kelin Laffey (29-2) advanced to the semifinals. Latrobe senior Jack Pletcher (43-9) won in the blood round to earn a medal.

160 pounds

Connellsville senior Jared Keslar (36-3) and Kiski Area senior Enzo Morlacci (35-6) each advanced to the semifinals and will face each other. West Allegheny sophomore Shawn Taylor (39-7) bounced back from a loss in the quarterfinals to win in the blood round.

172 pounds

Waynesburg junior Rocco Welsh (44-1) earned a first-period pin to advance to the semifinals. Canon-McMillan junior Matt Furman (33-9) lost in the quarterfinals but stayed alive in the consolation rounds along with Belle Vernon senior Logan Hoffman (39-7) and Armstrong junior Connor Jacobs (33-8).

189 pounds

Mt. Lebanon senior Mac Stout (40-0) set up the semifinal showdown with Nazareth junior Sonny Sasso with a quick technical fall. Franklin Regional sophomore Juliano Marion (36-8) won two consolation matches and will be on the podium.

215 pounds

Belle Vernon senior Cole Weightman (12-2), Seneca Valley senior Liam Volk-Klos (24-2) and Thomas Jefferson senior Brian Finnerty (42-1) advanced to the semifinals. Volk-Klos and Finnerty will oppose each other. Latrobe junior Corey Boerio (44-10) won two matches and will be on the podium.

285 pounds

Greensburg Salem senior Billy McChesney (36-0) used a takedown with 25 seconds left to defeat Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte, 3-1, to reach the semifinals. Waynesburg senior Noah Tustin (42-13) used two pins, including one in nine seconds, to reach the final eight.

