PIAA Class 4A boys basketball championship breakdown: Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas shoots a 3-pointer over Laurel Highlands’ Antwan Black during their PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinal Friday.

Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti

8 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN. Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460. Streaming audio: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA titles: Lincoln Park 2 (2014, 2019), Neumann-Goretti 4 (2012, ’14, ’15, ’18)

Lincoln Park (29-1)

Coach: Mike Bariski

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

0, Dontay Green, 6-5, jr., F

1, DeAndre Moye, 6-0, sr., G

3, Brandin Cummings, 6-4, jr., G

5, Maleek Thomas, 6-4, soph., G

21, Dorian McGhee, 6-2, jr., F

Notable: Lincoln Park is appearing in its sixth PIAA championship game with two gold medals and three silver. … The Leopards beat Math, Civics & Science in the 2014 Class A finals, 70-66, then knocked off Camp Hill Trinity in the 2019 3A finals, 73-72. … The Leopards’ three state title game losses were to Math, Civics & Science in 2011, Constitution in 2012 and Neumann-Goretti in 2017. … Lincoln Park is 36-12 overall in the PIAA playoffs since its first appearance in 2010. … The Leopards won their first 12, lost to Central Catholic on Jan. 14, and have now won 17 games in a row. … This is the first opponent outside of the WPIAL for Lincoln Park. … The Leopards have knocked off South Allegheny, Highlands, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown on their Road to Hershey. … The Leopards are 1-3 in the PIAA postseason against teams from District 12. … Lincoln Park is averaging nearly 77 points per game.

Neumann-Goretti (26-3)

Coach: Carl Arrigale

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

2, Robert Wright III, 6-1, jr., G

3, Khaafiq Myers, 5-10, jr., G

11, Sultan Adewale, 6-8, sr., F

12, Ameer Williams, 6-5, jr., F

22, Bruce Smith, 6-2, sr., G

Notable: Neumann-Goretti has been the most dominant boys basketball program in Pennsylvania in the last decade plus. … The Saints have won nine state championships in the last 13 years, including five straight PIAA crowns from 2014-2018. … Neumann-Goretti has also won state gold in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2022. … All-time, the Saints are 55-3 in PIAA playoff games. … Neumann-Goretti is 6-0 against WPIAL teams in the state playoffs, including wins over Chartiers Valley, Montour twice, Mars, Lincoln Park and Quaker Valley in the 2022 finals, 93-68. All but the Mars game was a PIAA title game. … The Saints defeated Middletown, Bethlehem Catholic, Bishop Shanahan and Allentown Central Catholic on the 2023 Road to Hershey. … In the previous meeting between these teams, Neumann-Goretti cruised past Lincoln Park in the 2017 3A finals, 89-58.

