PIAA Class 4A boys basketball championship breakdown: Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM
Lincoln Park vs. Neumann-Goretti
8 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: TV: PCN. Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460. Streaming audio: TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA titles: Lincoln Park 2 (2014, 2019), Neumann-Goretti 4 (2012, ’14, ’15, ’18)
Lincoln Park (29-1)
Coach: Mike Bariski
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.
0, Dontay Green, 6-5, jr., F
1, DeAndre Moye, 6-0, sr., G
3, Brandin Cummings, 6-4, jr., G
5, Maleek Thomas, 6-4, soph., G
21, Dorian McGhee, 6-2, jr., F
Notable: Lincoln Park is appearing in its sixth PIAA championship game with two gold medals and three silver. … The Leopards beat Math, Civics & Science in the 2014 Class A finals, 70-66, then knocked off Camp Hill Trinity in the 2019 3A finals, 73-72. … The Leopards’ three state title game losses were to Math, Civics & Science in 2011, Constitution in 2012 and Neumann-Goretti in 2017. … Lincoln Park is 36-12 overall in the PIAA playoffs since its first appearance in 2010. … The Leopards won their first 12, lost to Central Catholic on Jan. 14, and have now won 17 games in a row. … This is the first opponent outside of the WPIAL for Lincoln Park. … The Leopards have knocked off South Allegheny, Highlands, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown on their Road to Hershey. … The Leopards are 1-3 in the PIAA postseason against teams from District 12. … Lincoln Park is averaging nearly 77 points per game.
Neumann-Goretti (26-3)
Coach: Carl Arrigale
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.
2, Robert Wright III, 6-1, jr., G
3, Khaafiq Myers, 5-10, jr., G
11, Sultan Adewale, 6-8, sr., F
12, Ameer Williams, 6-5, jr., F
22, Bruce Smith, 6-2, sr., G
Notable: Neumann-Goretti has been the most dominant boys basketball program in Pennsylvania in the last decade plus. … The Saints have won nine state championships in the last 13 years, including five straight PIAA crowns from 2014-2018. … Neumann-Goretti has also won state gold in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2022. … All-time, the Saints are 55-3 in PIAA playoff games. … Neumann-Goretti is 6-0 against WPIAL teams in the state playoffs, including wins over Chartiers Valley, Montour twice, Mars, Lincoln Park and Quaker Valley in the 2022 finals, 93-68. All but the Mars game was a PIAA title game. … The Saints defeated Middletown, Bethlehem Catholic, Bishop Shanahan and Allentown Central Catholic on the 2023 Road to Hershey. … In the previous meeting between these teams, Neumann-Goretti cruised past Lincoln Park in the 2017 3A finals, 89-58.
