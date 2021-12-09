PIAA Class 5A football championship breakdown: Penn-Trafford vs. Imhotep Charter

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | 4:44 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Imhotep Charter’s Enai White celebrates after dropping Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner to seal the game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Wolvarena.

PIAA Class 5A football championship

Penn-Trafford vs. Imhotep Charter

7 p.m. Friday, Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN; Radio: KDKA-AM (1020), KDKA-FM (100.1), WHJB-FM (107.1); Streaming audio: tribhssn.triblive.com

PIAA titles: Penn-Trafford 0; Imhotep Charter 1 (2015)

Penn-Trafford (12-2)

Player to watch: Cade Yacamelli

The Wisconsin recruit has done some of his best work in the postseason. In four playoff games, Yacamelli has scored 11 touchdowns, including four in last week’s state semifinal. He’s rushed for 616 yards in that four-game span and has averaged 10 yards per carry. He had a 75-yard touchdown run a week ago.

How they got here: WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford defeated Moon, 24-21, in the district final; and District 3 champion Exeter Township, 49-14, in a PIAA semifinal.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Carter Green, 80-135, 1,215 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing: Cade Yacamelli, 176-1,766 yards, 23 TDs

Receiving: Yacamelli, 19-318 yards, 5 TDs

Probable starting lineup

Coach: John Ruane

Offense

QB, 8, Carter Green, 5-10, 170, sr.

RB, 5, Cade Yacamelli, 6-0, 205, sr.

HB, 19, Jack Jollie, 6-1, 210, sr.

WR, 7, Liam Hileman, 5-10, 165, jr.

WR, 12, Tommy Kalkstein, 6-2, 185, jr.

TE, 17, Conlan Greene, 6-4, 240, jr.

LT, 50, Declan Ochendowski, 6-3, 240, sr.

LG, 60, Luke Jollie, 6-7, 265, sr.

C, 51, Joe Enick, 6-3, 280, jr,

RG, 56, Garrett Moorhead, 5-11, 260, sr.

RT, 75, Zach Tomosovich, 6-6, 320, so.

Defense

DE, 50, Declan Ochendowski, 6-3, 240, sr.

NT, 51, Joe Enick, 6-3, 280, jr,

DE, 17, Conlan Greene, 6-4, 240, jr.

LB, 3, Seth Dunlap, 6-0, 190, sr.

LB, 10, Josh Huffman, 6-0, 205, jr.

LB, 19, Jack Jollie, 6-1, 210, sr.

LB, 21, Daniel Tarabrella, 6-2, 190, jr.

CB, 7, Liam Hileman, 5-10, 165, sr.

CB, 4, Jacob Otto, 5-11, 175, jr.

FS, 8, Carter Green, 5-10, 170, sr.

SS, 5, Cade Yacamelli, 6-0, 205, sr.

Special teams

K, 1, Nathan Schlessinger, 6-0, 190, sr.

P, 10, Josh Huffman, 6-0, 205, jr.

Notable: QB Carter Green has rushed for 1,130 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Liam Hileman has nabbed 15 passes for 197 yards, and Tommy Kalkstein and Jacob Otto each have 12 catches. Kalkstein has compiled 264 yards and three touchdowns and Otto 191 yards and a score. … Kicker Nathan Schlessinger has booted four field goals in the past three games, including two against Exeter Township of 34 and 38 yards. He also has 20 touchbacks. … The Warriors forced five turnovers against Exeter. Conlan Greene recovered a fumble while Otto, Seth Dunlap, Cade Yacamelli and Hileman had interceptions. … Penn-Trafford has won 10 consecutive games since back-to-back losses to Belle Vernon and Peters Township. … This is Penn-Trafford’s 50th season, and the Warriors won their first WPIAL title. … Otto returned the opening kickoff against Exeter 73 yards.

Imhotep Charter (11-1)

Player to watch: Enai White

Rivals ranks White as Pennsylvania’s top college recruit in this year’s senior class. The four-star prospect is uncommitted but has more than 40 scholarship offers. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M are considered his favorites. Nationally, he’s ranked No. 80 overall by Rivals, which lists him as the fourth-best weakside defensive end in the country. Imhotep Charter’s other defensive end, Keon Wylie, is committed to Penn State.

How they got here: District 12 champion Imhotep Charter defeated Father Judge, 42-7, in the district finals; District 10 champion Cathedral Prep, 42-7, in a PIAA quarterfinal; and District 1 champion Strath Haven, 36-0, in a PIAA semifinal.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Mikal Davis, 43-74, 544 yards, 9 TDs

Rushing: Tre McLeod, 75-844 yards, 12 TDs

Receiving: Rohji Atkinson, 21-270 yards, 5 TDs

Probable starting lineup

Coach: Devon Johnson

Offense

QB, 12, Mikal Davis, 6-0, 200, so.

RB, 3, Tre McLeod, 5-9, 190, so.

FB, 7, Maurice Beverly, 6-0, 225, sr.

WR, 11, Rohji Atkinson, 6-3, 200, sr.

WR, 10, Terrance Adams, 6-2, 175, sr.

WR, 21, Corey Downing, 5-9, 165, jr.

TE, 15, Jonathan Bagley, 6-2, 220, sr.

LT, 56, Kaliem Croswell, 6-3, 335, sr.

LG, 60, Giovonni Graham, 6-2, 315, sr.

C, 55, Enyphe Wooten, 6-1, 310, sr.

RG, 57, Nasim Gray, 6-4, 290, sr.

RT, 74, Emir Stinette, 6-5, 310, sr.

Defense

DE, 1, Keon Wylie, 6-3, 220, sr.

NT, 52, David Johnson, 5-11, 260, so.

DT, 25, Jah’Sear Wittington, 6-2, 250, so.

DE, 6, Enai White, 6-5, 230, sr.

MLB, 4, Talik Birton, 5-10, 215, sr.

OLB, 7, Maurice Beverly, 6-0, 215, sr.

OLB, 36, Lamar Muldrow, 5-11, 185, jr.

S, 8, Rahmir Stewart, 6-0, 205, jr.

S, 9, Jamir Reyes, 6-0, 185, sr.

CB, 2, Rashaan Wright, 5-9, 165, sr.

CB, 35, Kenny Woseley, 6-0, 170, so.

Special teams

K, 3, Tre McLeod, 5-9, 190, so.

P, 12, Mikal Davis, 6-0, 200, so.

Notable: This is Imhotep Charter’s sixth appearance in the PIAA finals. The Philadelphia school defeated Erie’s Cathedral Prep, 40-3, in the 2015 PIAA Class 3A final. Imhotep was the state runner-up in 2013, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘18. The 2013 loss was to South Fayette, 41-0. The team’s three other losses all were to Cathedral Prep. … Imhotep started its season with a 12-9 victory over Central Catholic in a Week Zero showcase at the Wolvarena. Rahmir Stewart led with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Tre McLeod had a 3-yard touchdown run. … Combined, McLeod has rushed 25 times for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the state quarterfinal and semifinal wins. … Imhotep has four players with at least 200 rushing yards. … The team averages 196 yards rushing and 51 yards passing per game. … Offensive tackle Emir Stinette is a Rutgers recruit.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

