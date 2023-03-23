PIAA Class A boys basketball championship breakdown: Imani Christian vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Imani Christian’s RJ Sledge drives into Union’s Kaden Fisher during their PIAA Class A state semifinal Monday.

Imani Christian vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

2 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN

PIAA titles: Imani Christian 0, Berlin Brothersvalley 0

Imani Christian (22-6)

Coach: Omar Foster

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

1, R.J. Sledge, 5-10, soph., G

4, Avery Wesley, 6-0, soph., G

5, Dame Givner, 6-1, soph., G

12, Alier Maluk, 6-11, soph., C

30, Virgil Hall, 6-8, jr., F

Notable: Imani Christian is appearing in its first PIAA championship game. … This is the fifth time the Saints have qualified for the PIAA playoffs. … Until last year, Imani Christian had never won a state playoff game. … The Saints are now 6-3 all-time in the PIAA postseason with four wins coming this season. The other two were last year over Berlin Brothersvalley and Williamsburg before losing to eventual champion Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals…This is the second meeting between Imani Christian and Berlin Brothersvalley in the state playoffs. Last year in the first round, the Saints beat the Mountaineers, 79-70, in a game played at Pitt-Johnstown. … Imani Christian defeated Clarion, Union-Rimersburg, Farrell and Union on the Road to Hershey. … All five starters for the Saints scored in double digits in the semifinals win over Union, 72-40.

Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2)

Coach: Tanner Prosser

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

0, Ryan Blubaugh, 6-1, jr., G

2, Holby McClucas, 6-2, sr., F

3, Craig Jarvis, 6-1, jr., G

12, Caden Montgomery, 6-1, sr., G

22, Pace Prosser, 5-11, jr., G

Notable: Berlin Brothersvalley is making its second appearance in a PIAA championship game. … The Mountaineers’ one state title game came two years ago in the champions-only PIAA brackets. Berlin Brothersvalley lost to Nativity BVM, 51-47, in overtime. … Berlin Brothersvalley is 9-21 all-time in the state playoffs. … The Mountaineers lost their first 10 PIAA playoff basketball games before beating Conemaugh Valley in the first round of the 2001 playoffs. They then lost their next eight state postseason games before win No. 2 came against Purchase Line in the 2017 opening round. … The District 5 champions are 1-10 against WPIAL teams in the state playoffs, with the one win coming against Bishop Canevin via forfeit due to covid-19 exposure by the Crusaders in 2021. …Mountaineers coach Tanner Prosser was a star player for Brentwood in the early 90s. … Berlin Brothersvalley was victorious over St. Joseph’s Academy (D-6), LaAcademia, Philmont Christian and previously undefeated Linville Hill on the Road to Hershey.

