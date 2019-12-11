PIAA could force Aliquippa football to Class 4A under competitive-balance rule

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 3:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Chinua Solomon (4) celebrates his touchdown with Karl McBride during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Central Valley Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

Add Aliquippa to the list of football teams that might be forced into a higher classification next season.

The Quips already are voluntarily playing up two classifications but they could be moved to Class 4A next season under a new competitive-balance rule enacted by the PIAA to target postseason success and transfers.

That possibility came as a shock to the Quips.

“It’s very surprising,” Aliquippa athletic director Brandon LeDonne said. “There’s something new every day, that’s for sure. … It’s very hard to find logical. It’s almost comical. I hate to laugh about it because it’s really serious.”

The initial question was how many postseason “success points” had the Quips accumulated: five or six?

If a football team accumulates at least six success points and received three or more transfers, it will be forced to compete against larger schools in 2020 and ’21.

According to the layout of the PIAA brackets, Aliquippa had five success points, one less than the threshold for promotion. But the PIAA adjusted the way it counted Aliquippa’s points because the WPIAL chose to play its Class 3A final in Week 12 rather than Week 13.

All teams that played in Week 12 received one success point while teams that played in Week 13 received two. Since the WPIAL voluntarily played its championship a week early, the PIAA went ahead and tagged Aliquippa with two success points.

As a result, the Quips have six points.

However, that doesn’t mean Aliquippa is moving up. There’s a second part to the competitive-balance formula that must be met as well. Only teams with six success points and three or more transfers are forced into a higher classification.

LeDonne was still looking into how many transfers the Aliquippa football team added in the past two years but thought the Quips might be safely under the number. If not, LeDonne said Aliquippa would appeal to the PIAA for relief, which is allowed under the new rule.

“If we don’t have an appeal case, I don’t know who would,” LeDonne said.

Ten football teams accumulated more than six success points, the threshold for promotion, so now the PIAA has started to count the transfers each program received in the past two years. The PIAA will verify transfer numbers in the next few weeks, PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said.

This new rule is a linchpin in the PIAA efforts to ease competitive-balance concerns and quiet calls for separate public and private school playoffs. The PIAA created the competitive-balance formula two years ago and began counting points and transfers with plans to move teams up next season.

It’s used for football and basketball.

The football teams at risk are Farrell (8 points), Southern Columbia (8), St. Joseph’s Prep (8), Archbishop Wood (7), Lackawanna Trail (7), Wilmington (7), Aliquippa (6), Cathedral Prep (6), Imhotep Charter (6) and Central Dauphin (6).

Teams must meet both criteria — points and transfers — to be moved. Too many points or too many transfers alone won’t cause a team to move up.

The PIAA awards one success point for reaching Week 12 (PIAA first round), two for Week 13 (PIAA quarterfinals), three for Week 14 (PIAA semifinals) and four for Week 15 (PIAA finals).

Along with Aliquippa, the PIAA also adjusted the success points for District 3 champion Central Dauphin, giving that football team six instead of five. But Central Dauphin already competes in the largest classification.

A question that arose during the PIAA’s rule-writing process was, how would this competitive-balance formula affect schools like Aliquippa that already are voluntarily playing in a higher classification?

That team would be forced up another class, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

“If they have the success and transfers, they’ll go up from their competition class of last year,” Lombardi said. “That was the original intent.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

