PIAA cross county champion Patrick Anderson commits to North Carolina

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 12:52 AM

Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson runs to the finish line to win the Class AAA boys race during the TSTCA cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at California University.

Mt. Lebanon senior Patrick Anderson, the defending state cross country champion, committed to North Carolina.

He announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

Anderson, a contender to defend his title this fall, recently won the PIAA Foundation XC Invitational meet Sept. 21 at Hersheypark. He won the Red, White & Blue Classic on Sept. 7 at the Schenley Oval.

A year ago, Anderson claimed the PIAA Class AAA title ahead of WPIAL rivals Zach Kinne and Dan McGoey, both of North Allegheny. McGoey returned but Kinne graduated.

The WPIAL championship is Oct. 24 at Cal (Pa.). The state championship is Nov. 2 in Hershey.

Anderson is also a standout in outdoor track season. He placed fourth in the state last spring in the 1,600 meters and sixth in the 3,200.

North Carolina is led by first-year coach Chris Miltenberger, who took over the Tar Heels program in June after seven seasons at Stanford.

Beyond excited to announce my athletic and academic commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill! A huge thanks goes out to my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and everyone else who has supported me along the way! #goheels pic.twitter.com/ySRX00UPF8 — Patrick Anderson (@patr1ckand3rson) October 3, 2019

