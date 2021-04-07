PIAA cuts state track championships to 1-day meets but won’t reduce qualifiers

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 4:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Jared Bannon competes in a boys Class AAA 110-meter hurdles preliminary race next to Belle Vernon’s Hunter Martin during the PIAA track and field championships Friday, May 24, 2019, at Shippensburg University.

The PIAA track and field championships are being condensed to one-day meets this spring, but they’ll include the same number of qualifiers as usual.

Also, some spectators will be allowed in the stands at Shippensburg’s stadium.

The PIAA board voted Wednesday to have Class AA boys and girls compete May 28 with the Class AAA meet May 29. Both are at Shippensburg. Traditionally, the two championships run concurrently over two days, but covid-19 restrictions led the PIAA to revamp this year’s schedule.

To fit on one day, the PIAA reduced the number of preliminary-round heats in select events but won’t reduce the number of athletes who’ll qualify. Each classification has averaged around 1,300 qualifiers in recent years, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

“We feel that that number is manageable,” Lombardi said. “We believe that we can handle that with the number of rooms that Shippensburg is going to provide us, as well as the time schedule.”

One concern was housing for the athletes. The PIAA said the university needed to reduce the number of students per room.

By cutting the championships to one day each, athletes won’t need to stay over two nights, allowing the university to sanitize rooms and reuse them.

“That keeps us under the occupancy numbers but allows us a full complement of qualifiers,” PIAA chief operating officer Mark Byers said. “Especially after losing a season last year, we felt it was a great opportunity to invite as many qualifiers as possible.”

The championship meets start each day at 9 a.m. and conclude around 3:30 p.m. The only events with preliminary-round heats will be the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 100 and 110 hurdles.

The PIAA intends to let two spectators per athlete attend the meet. With approximately 1,300 athletes per day, that would equal 2,600 spectators per day. The PIAA wants to stay below 5,000 total people each day, a number that includes coaches, officials and other game-day workers as well.

