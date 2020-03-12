PIAA suspends basketball tournament, swimming championships for 2 weeks

Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 11:32 AM

Tribune-Review Mars Area is reflected in their runner-up trophy after their game against Neumann-Goretti during the PIAA Class AAA boys basketball championship on Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Neumann-Goretti won 99-66.

The PIAA suspended its basketball tournaments and Class AA swimming championship Thursday for at least two weeks, joining a growing list nationally of sports organizations impacted by the coronavirus.

In two weeks, the PIAA will reassess the situation, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

“We need to take a systematic progression to this,” Lombardi said. “(The response) shouldn’t be at zero and it shouldn’t be at 100. We’ve got to follow a progression. If you follow it in a systematic way, you can get the most up-to-date information at every stage and make the most educated decision you can. I think that’s important.”

The postponements “will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities,” the PIAA said in a statement announcing its decision.

The Class AAA swimming meet was already underway and will be completed Thursday at Bucknell University. However, the Class AA meet will no longer start Friday as scheduled.

“The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and Center for the Disease Control guidelines,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said in a statement.

Cheltenham School District, located in the hardest-hit Eastern Pa. county, had posted Thursday morning on Twitter that the PIAA was suspending the state basketball tournament. Cheltenham, Mt. Lebanon and the PIAA were locked in a standoff over whether to play their Class 6A boys basketball second-round game.

Cheltenham, a suburban Philadelphia district in Montgomery County, closed its buildings this week for deep cleaning and disinfecting because a district parent was the caregiver to a patient with a presumptive case of covid-19.

There are 21 presumptive positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to the Pa. Department of Health. Thirteen are in Montgomery County.

