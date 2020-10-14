PIAA flexibility lets Blackhawk, New Castle reschedule football game Oct. 30

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 12:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk head coach Zack Hayward watches practice on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Chippewa. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle head coach Joe Cowart works with his team during practice on Aug. 11, 2020, in New Castle.

Blackhawk and New Castle rescheduled their postponed football game for Oct. 30, the first week of the WPIAL playoffs, taking advantage of a PIAA decision to let teams extend the regular season.

Neither New Castle (0-4, 0-2) nor Blackhawk (2-3, 1-2) is in position to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs in Class 4A. The Parkway Conference teams were originally schedule to play Friday, but a positive coronavirus test forced New Castle to shut down football activities for two weeks.

The PIAA board on Oct. 7 voted to let fall sports teams that miss the postseason or are eliminated from the playoffs continue to play games until Thanksgiving weekend.

The decision provides flexibility for teams facing covid-19 concerns. A number of teams have skipped games this fall because of virus-related shutdowns.

Teams that qualify for the playoffs can schedule regular-season games for after they’re eliminated, if interested.

