PIAA flexibility lets Blackhawk, New Castle reschedule football game Oct. 30
By:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Blackhawk and New Castle rescheduled their postponed football game for Oct. 30, the first week of the WPIAL playoffs, taking advantage of a PIAA decision to let teams extend the regular season.
Neither New Castle (0-4, 0-2) nor Blackhawk (2-3, 1-2) is in position to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs in Class 4A. The Parkway Conference teams were originally schedule to play Friday, but a positive coronavirus test forced New Castle to shut down football activities for two weeks.
The PIAA board on Oct. 7 voted to let fall sports teams that miss the postseason or are eliminated from the playoffs continue to play games until Thanksgiving weekend.
The decision provides flexibility for teams facing covid-19 concerns. A number of teams have skipped games this fall because of virus-related shutdowns.
Teams that qualify for the playoffs can schedule regular-season games for after they’re eliminated, if interested.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Blackhawk, New Castle
More Football• Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton chooses MAC school from long list of college offers
• Baldwin, Seneca Valley delay football game to Saturday
• Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for Week 6
• Trib HSSN state football rankings for Oct. 13, 2020
• Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Week 5