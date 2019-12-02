PIAA football championships and the start of winter sports this week on HSSN

By:

Sunday, December 1, 2019 | 9:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzzi scores past Lampeter-Strasburg defenders during their PIAA Class 4A semifinal Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hollidaysburg High School.

The high school football season comes to an end with the state championship games, and there is the start of the winter high school sports season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We conclude our coverage of another high school football season from Hershey with action from the state title games.

We also jump into the winter sports season with WPIAL boys and girls basketball and WPIAL wrestling.

We also have three new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week on Trib HSSN.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from PIAA semifinals

Monday, Dec. 2

No broadcasts

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of PIAA classes 5A, 4A and A championship football games

Wednesday, Dec. 4

No broadcasts

Thursday, Dec. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of PIAA classes 6A, 3A and 2A championship football games

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 4A championship: Thomas Jefferson vs. Dallas at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Friday, Dec. 6

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Connellsville vs. Albert Gallatin at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball — State College at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — Burrell at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Dec. 7

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 3A championship: Central Valley vs. Wyoming Area at 12 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Connellsville vs. Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Uniontown vs. Albert Gallatin at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Penn Hills at North Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.