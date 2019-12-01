PIAA football championships set as the Road to Hershey concludes

By:

Saturday, November 30, 2019 | 7:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen intercepts a pass in front of Shane Stump during their PIAA Class 4A state semifinal against Lampeter-Strasburg Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hollidaysburg High School.

This is the fourth year the PIAA has held six football championships, and the WPIAL will be represented by three of its champions in Hershey.

Thomas Jefferson will play in the PIAA Class 4A final Thursday evening, Avonworth plays for state gold Friday afternoon and Central Valley will battle in the Class 3A title game Saturday afternoon.

The three WPIAL representatives are down from the four sent in both 2016 and ‘17, but up from the two district teams a year ago.

However, three WPIAL teams is the most from any district this season. The breakdown is WPIAL (3), District 12 and District 2 with two each and one team from Districts 1, 3, 4, 6 and 10.

While Avonworth and Central Valley will be playing for their first PIAA championship, Thomas Jefferson is hoping to land a fourth state crown. That would tie the Jaguars with Central Catholic and Clairton for most PIAA football titles by a WPIAL school.

Here is the schedule for all of the high school football state championship games at Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

PIAA Class 6A championship

St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks (11-2) vs. Central Dauphin Rams (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Saturday at 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 5A championship

Archbishop Wood Vikings (10-3) vs. Cheltenham Panthers (14-1) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 4A championship

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (15-0) vs. Dallas Mountaineers (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

PIAA Class 3A championship

Central Valley Warriors (13-1) vs. Wyoming Area Warriors (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Saturday at noon on Trib HSSN

PIAA Class 2A championship

Avonworth Antelopes (15-0) vs. Southern Columbia Tigers (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday at 1 p.m.

PIAA Class A championship

Farrell Steelers (13-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Central Valley, Thomas Jefferson