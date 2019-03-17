PIAA girls basketball sites, times: Chartiers Valley, Thomas Jefferson rematch Tuesday

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 2:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell shoots a three-pointer to end the first half of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley and runner-up Thomas Jefferson will rematch at 7 p.m., Tuesday in a PIAA Class 5A semifinal at Peters Township.

They’re among the four WPIAL teams that are one win away from a trip to the state finals in Hershey.

In Class 6A, Peters Township plays Upper Dublin on Monday at Bald Eagle Area in Wingate.

In Class 4A, North Catholic faces Mifflinberg on Tuesday at St. Francis University in Loretto.

Class 6A

Monday’s games

1-1 Garnet Valley (28-1) vs. 1-2 Neshaminy (25-4) at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 6 p.m.

7-1 Peters Township (28-0) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (25-4) at Bald Eagle Area HS, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 Chartiers Valley (28-0) vs. 7-2 Thomas Jefferson (22-7) at Peters Township HS, 7 p.m.

11-1 Southern Lehigh (26-3) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll (24-5) at Souderton HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s games

12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (19-9) vs. 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (26-4) at Souderton HS, 6 p.m.

7-1 North Catholic (25-3) vs. 4-1 Mifflinberg (26-4) at St. Francis University, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Monday’s games

2-1 Dunmore (28-0) vs. 3-1 Trinity (27-2) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.

3-2 Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. 6-3 Central Cambria (20-7) at Mifflin County HS, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s games

11-1 Mahanoy Area (26-2) vs. 6-1 Bellwood Antis (25-3) at Williamsport HS, 7:30 p.m.

5-1 Everett (24-3) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (25-3) at Hempfield HS, 7 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

1-1 Jenkinstown (27-1) vs. 4-1 Lourdes Regional (22-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.

5-2 Shanksville (24-5) vs. 5-1 Berlin (23-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

