PIAA girls basketball sites, times: Chartiers Valley, Thomas Jefferson rematch Tuesday
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 2:21 PM
WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley and runner-up Thomas Jefferson will rematch at 7 p.m., Tuesday in a PIAA Class 5A semifinal at Peters Township.
They’re among the four WPIAL teams that are one win away from a trip to the state finals in Hershey.
In Class 6A, Peters Township plays Upper Dublin on Monday at Bald Eagle Area in Wingate.
In Class 4A, North Catholic faces Mifflinberg on Tuesday at St. Francis University in Loretto.
Class 6A
Monday’s games
1-1 Garnet Valley (28-1) vs. 1-2 Neshaminy (25-4) at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 6 p.m.
7-1 Peters Township (28-0) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (25-4) at Bald Eagle Area HS, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Tuesday’s games
7-1 Chartiers Valley (28-0) vs. 7-2 Thomas Jefferson (22-7) at Peters Township HS, 7 p.m.
11-1 Southern Lehigh (26-3) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll (24-5) at Souderton HS, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday’s games
12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (19-9) vs. 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (26-4) at Souderton HS, 6 p.m.
7-1 North Catholic (25-3) vs. 4-1 Mifflinberg (26-4) at St. Francis University, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday’s games
2-1 Dunmore (28-0) vs. 3-1 Trinity (27-2) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.
3-2 Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. 6-3 Central Cambria (20-7) at Mifflin County HS, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday’s games
11-1 Mahanoy Area (26-2) vs. 6-1 Bellwood Antis (25-3) at Williamsport HS, 7:30 p.m.
5-1 Everett (24-3) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (25-3) at Hempfield HS, 7 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s games
1-1 Jenkinstown (27-1) vs. 4-1 Lourdes Regional (22-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
5-2 Shanksville (24-5) vs. 5-1 Berlin (23-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
