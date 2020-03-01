PIAA girls basketball sites, times for 1st-round games

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 2:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel scores past Beaver’s Payton List during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA announced sites and times for first-round playoff basketball games.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League girls teams.

Class 6A

Friday’s games

7-1 North Allegheny (22-3) vs. 3-6 Manheim Township (19-8) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

7-2 Bethel Park (21-3) vs. 3-5 Governor Mifflin (22-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

7-3 Upper St. Clair (14-8) vs. 6-2 State College at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

7-4 Mt. Lebanon (18-6) vs. 6-1 Altoona (13-10) at Mount Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

7-5 Baldwin (12-10) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (26-1) at Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s games

7-1 Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. 10-3 Warren (17-8) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.

7-2 Trinity (19-5) vs. 7-5 Penn Hills (12-12) at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.

7-3 Thomas Jefferson (18-7) vs. 6-1 Portage Area (13-3) at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.

7-4 Woodland Hills (19-5) vs. 10-1 Grove City (22-3) at Farrell, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s games

7-1 North Catholic (24-1) vs. 7-6 Freeport (17-7) at Kiski Area, 1:30 p.m.

7-2 Southmoreland (24-1) vs. 6-2 Huntingdon (13-11) at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.

7-3 Blackhawk (20-4) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (19-4) at Edinboro University, 1 p.m.

7-4 Central Valley (18-4) vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney (19-4) at Clarion University, 2:30 p.m.

7-5 Quaker Valley (17-6) vs. 6-1 Forest Hills (24-1) at Altoona, 4 p.m.

7-7 Indiana (14-10) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (25-3) at Warwick, Lititz, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s games

7-1 Mohawk (22-3) vs. 6-4 United (20-6) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Beaver (21-4) vs. 10-3 Northwestern (17-7) at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

7-3 Carlynton (15-9) vs. 10-2 Greenville (19-6) at Farrell, 6 p.m.

7-4 Avonworth (18-7) vs. 6-2 Tyrone (20-4) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

7-5 East Allegheny (13-11) vs. 6-1 Cambria Heights (23-3) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

7-6 Seton LaSalle (15-8) vs. 10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (21-4) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s games

7-1 Bishop Canevin (19-6) vs. 6-4 Bishop McCort (14-11) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Laurel (17-8) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (24-2) at New Castle, 6 p.m.

7-3 Ellis School (18-7) vs. 10-2 Maplewood (22-3) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

7-4 Serra Catholic (17-4) vs. 6-2 Penns Manor (23-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

7-5 Riverview (15-9) vs. 5-1 Everett (19-6) at Pitt Johnstown, 6:30 p.m.

7-6 South Side (16-8) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (18-6) at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s games

7-1 Rochester (24-1) vs. 9-4 Otto-Eldred (16-8) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

7-2 West Greene (24-1) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (20-3) at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

7-3 Clairton (20-4) vs. 6-3 Blacklick Valley (17-7) at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.

7-4 Sewickley Academy (14-11) vs. 9-2 North Clarion (24-1) at Clarion University, 1 p.m.

7-5 Aquinas Academy (10-12) vs. 5-1 Shanksville (23-4) at Pitt Johnstown, 4 p.m.

7-6 Avella (17-7) vs. 9-1 Coudersport (21-4) at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

