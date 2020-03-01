PIAA girls basketball sites, times for 1st-round games
Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 2:18 PM
The PIAA announced sites and times for first-round playoff basketball games.
Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League girls teams.
Friday’s games
7-1 North Allegheny (22-3) vs. 3-6 Manheim Township (19-8) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
7-2 Bethel Park (21-3) vs. 3-5 Governor Mifflin (22-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
7-3 Upper St. Clair (14-8) vs. 6-2 State College at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
7-4 Mt. Lebanon (18-6) vs. 6-1 Altoona (13-10) at Mount Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
7-5 Baldwin (12-10) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (26-1) at Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
7-1 Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. 10-3 Warren (17-8) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
7-2 Trinity (19-5) vs. 7-5 Penn Hills (12-12) at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.
7-3 Thomas Jefferson (18-7) vs. 6-1 Portage Area (13-3) at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.
7-4 Woodland Hills (19-5) vs. 10-1 Grove City (22-3) at Farrell, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s games
7-1 North Catholic (24-1) vs. 7-6 Freeport (17-7) at Kiski Area, 1:30 p.m.
7-2 Southmoreland (24-1) vs. 6-2 Huntingdon (13-11) at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.
7-3 Blackhawk (20-4) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (19-4) at Edinboro University, 1 p.m.
7-4 Central Valley (18-4) vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney (19-4) at Clarion University, 2:30 p.m.
7-5 Quaker Valley (17-6) vs. 6-1 Forest Hills (24-1) at Altoona, 4 p.m.
7-7 Indiana (14-10) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (25-3) at Warwick, Lititz, 2:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
7-1 Mohawk (22-3) vs. 6-4 United (20-6) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
7-2 Beaver (21-4) vs. 10-3 Northwestern (17-7) at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
7-3 Carlynton (15-9) vs. 10-2 Greenville (19-6) at Farrell, 6 p.m.
7-4 Avonworth (18-7) vs. 6-2 Tyrone (20-4) at Altoona, 6 p.m.
7-5 East Allegheny (13-11) vs. 6-1 Cambria Heights (23-3) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
7-6 Seton LaSalle (15-8) vs. 10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (21-4) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
7-1 Bishop Canevin (19-6) vs. 6-4 Bishop McCort (14-11) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
7-2 Laurel (17-8) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (24-2) at New Castle, 6 p.m.
7-3 Ellis School (18-7) vs. 10-2 Maplewood (22-3) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
7-4 Serra Catholic (17-4) vs. 6-2 Penns Manor (23-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
7-5 Riverview (15-9) vs. 5-1 Everett (19-6) at Pitt Johnstown, 6:30 p.m.
7-6 South Side (16-8) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (18-6) at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
7-1 Rochester (24-1) vs. 9-4 Otto-Eldred (16-8) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
7-2 West Greene (24-1) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (20-3) at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
7-3 Clairton (20-4) vs. 6-3 Blacklick Valley (17-7) at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.
7-4 Sewickley Academy (14-11) vs. 9-2 North Clarion (24-1) at Clarion University, 1 p.m.
7-5 Aquinas Academy (10-12) vs. 5-1 Shanksville (23-4) at Pitt Johnstown, 4 p.m.
7-6 Avella (17-7) vs. 9-1 Coudersport (21-4) at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
PIAA boys basketball playoff schedule
