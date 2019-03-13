PIAA girls basketball sites, times: Peters Township vs. Norwin at Keystone Oaks

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 1:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters’ Isabella Mills scores over North Allegheny’s Brynn Sebin 6A girls WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA scheduled Peters Township vs. Norwin girls as the late game in a boys/girls basketball doubleheader at Keystone Oaks on Friday night.

Start time for the Class 6A quarterfinal is 8 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Nazareth Prep and Monessen boys play in a Class A quarterfinal.

Class 6A

Friday’s games

1-1 Garnet Valley (27-1) vs. 1-7 Council Rock North (21-6) at Norristown HS, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (15-11) vs. 1-2 Neshaminy (24-4) at Norristown HS, 6 p.m.

1-3 Abington (24-2) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (24-4) at Bensalem HS, 7:30 p.m.

7-4 Norwin (23-2) vs. 7-1 Peters Township (27-0) at Keystone Oaks HS, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s games

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (20-8) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (27-0) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7 p.m.

3-1 Trinity (26-2) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (19-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.

3-2 Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. 7-1 Neshannock (25-2) at Altoona HS, 6 p.m.

7-6 Beaver (19-5) vs. 6-3 Central Cambria (19-7) at Hempfield HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s games

11-1 Mahoney Area (25-2) vs. 2-2 Old Forge (20-6) at Hazleton HS, 6 p.m.

3-2 York Catholic (20-7) vs. 6-1 Bellwood Antis (24-3) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

9-2 Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) vs. 5-1 Everett (23-3) at Hempfield HS, 6 p.m.

9-1 Kane (23-3) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (24-3) at Franklin HS, 7 p.m.

