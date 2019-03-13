PIAA girls basketball sites, times: Peters Township vs. Norwin at Keystone Oaks
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 1:03 PM
The PIAA scheduled Peters Township vs. Norwin girls as the late game in a boys/girls basketball doubleheader at Keystone Oaks on Friday night.
Start time for the Class 6A quarterfinal is 8 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the Nazareth Prep and Monessen boys play in a Class A quarterfinal.
Class 6A
Friday’s games
1-1 Garnet Valley (27-1) vs. 1-7 Council Rock North (21-6) at Norristown HS, 7:30 p.m.
12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (15-11) vs. 1-2 Neshaminy (24-4) at Norristown HS, 6 p.m.
1-3 Abington (24-2) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (24-4) at Bensalem HS, 7:30 p.m.
7-4 Norwin (23-2) vs. 7-1 Peters Township (27-0) at Keystone Oaks HS, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s games
12-1 Neumann-Goretti (20-8) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (27-0) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7 p.m.
3-1 Trinity (26-2) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (19-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.
3-2 Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. 7-1 Neshannock (25-2) at Altoona HS, 6 p.m.
7-6 Beaver (19-5) vs. 6-3 Central Cambria (19-7) at Hempfield HS, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s games
11-1 Mahoney Area (25-2) vs. 2-2 Old Forge (20-6) at Hazleton HS, 6 p.m.
3-2 York Catholic (20-7) vs. 6-1 Bellwood Antis (24-3) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
9-2 Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) vs. 5-1 Everett (23-3) at Hempfield HS, 6 p.m.
9-1 Kane (23-3) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (24-3) at Franklin HS, 7 p.m.
