PIAA moves Butler-Upper St. Clair boys basketball game to Robert Morris

By:

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 1:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Mattix Clement scores against Upper St. Clair’s Ethan Dahlem (3) and Luke Gensler during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Robert Morris University.

The PIAA has relocated the boys basketball playoff game between Butler and Upper St. Clair to Robert Morris’s UPMC Events Center.

Tipoff is 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The second-round game was initially scheduled for North Allegheny.

It’s the second time in two weeks that Butler and Upper St. Clair will meet at RMU’s new arena. The teams played a WPIAL semifinal there Feb. 26. Butler won 83-78 in overtime.

#PIAABasketball Schedule update: The 6A Boys Basketball Game between @GTathletics1 and @USCHSBasketball will now be played at UPMC Events Center at @RMU at 8:00 pm tomorrow! @PIAASports pic.twitter.com/XcHYoCk7o4 — UPMCEventsCenter (@UPMCEventsCtr) March 10, 2020

#PIAABasketball Schedule update: The 6A Boys Basketball Game between Butler and Upper St. Clair will now be played at UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University at 8:00 pm. — PIAA (@PIAASports) March 10, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler, Upper St. Clair