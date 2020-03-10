PIAA moves Butler-Upper St. Clair boys basketball game to Robert Morris
By:
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 1:01 PM
The PIAA has relocated the boys basketball playoff game between Butler and Upper St. Clair to Robert Morris’s UPMC Events Center.
Tipoff is 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The second-round game was initially scheduled for North Allegheny.
It’s the second time in two weeks that Butler and Upper St. Clair will meet at RMU’s new arena. The teams played a WPIAL semifinal there Feb. 26. Butler won 83-78 in overtime.
#PIAABasketball Schedule update: The 6A Boys Basketball Game between @GTathletics1 and @USCHSBasketball will now be played at UPMC Events Center at @RMU at 8:00 pm tomorrow! @PIAASports pic.twitter.com/XcHYoCk7o4
— UPMCEventsCenter (@UPMCEventsCtr) March 10, 2020
#PIAABasketball Schedule update: The 6A Boys Basketball Game between Butler and Upper St. Clair will now be played at UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University at 8:00 pm.
— PIAA (@PIAASports) March 10, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Butler, Upper St. Clair
More Basketball• Major turnover in TribHSSN’s Class 5A boys basketball state rankings
• Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week: Week ending March 7
• Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week: Week ending March 7
• Plenty of PIAA playoff factoids as the 2nd round begins Tuesday
• Belle Vernon to face hefty challenge in second-round state playoff matchup