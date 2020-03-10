PIAA moves Butler-Upper St. Clair boys basketball game to Robert Morris

By:
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 1:01 PM

The PIAA has relocated the boys basketball playoff game between Butler and Upper St. Clair to Robert Morris’s UPMC Events Center.

Tipoff is 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The second-round game was initially scheduled for North Allegheny.

It’s the second time in two weeks that Butler and Upper St. Clair will meet at RMU’s new arena. The teams played a WPIAL semifinal there Feb. 26. Butler won 83-78 in overtime.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More Basketball

Major turnover in TribHSSN’s Class 5A boys basketball state rankings
Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week: Week ending March 7
Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week: Week ending March 7
Plenty of PIAA playoff factoids as the 2nd round begins Tuesday
Belle Vernon to face hefty challenge in second-round state playoff matchup

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me